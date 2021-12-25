Ochocinco's tweet seems to backup Joe Burrow's claims about Cincinnati nightlife

Joe Burrow had a pretty strange response when it came to the massive number of positive COVID tests that have recently swept through the NFL. He was asked about concerns among the Cincinnati Bengals and having to deal with players placed on the COVID/Reserve during this crucial period in the NFL season.

According to Burrow, he worries less about getting COVID than perhaps many of his NFL counterparts based on the fact that Cincinnati doesn't have much of a nightlife.

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad 'OchoCinco' Johnson posted a tweet in response to Burrow's claims about Cincinnati nightlife. His sarcastic response made mention of the McDonald's Starbucks, and a restaurant called O'Charley's.

Did Ochocinco's tweet confirm what Joe Burrow said about Cincinnati nightlife?

Joe Burrow was being interviewed when he made his initial comments about the team not truly having to worry about the spread of COVID as "nobody is going out to clubs and bars."

That might sound harsh, but there could be some facts embedded within it. Cincinnati could be considered a smaller city in comparison to a place like Los Angeles or New York City.

Cincinnati 💔 @CincyProblems "fortunately there's not a lot to do in Cincinnati" - Joe Burrow 😂😂😭 "fortunately there's not a lot to do in Cincinnati" - Joe Burrow 😂😂😭 https://t.co/6u2tyeYUPh

It is pretty evident that Joe Burrow was making a joke, though some people may have taken his comments literally and decided to chastize the quarterback for what he said about Cincinnati.

Now Chad Ochocinco has come to the "aid" of Joe Burrow. Ochocinco's tweet was hilarious in its own right, as he makes claims that there is clearly a ton to do, like going to the local McDonald's or Starbucks.

Obviously those are not places that people would consider "going out."

Ochocinco has always been a character in the NFL, and his social media pages are filled with his on-brand humor. You can read his response to Joe Burrow below.

Chad Johnson @ochocinco Joe Burrow said there’s not much to do in Cincinnati, i beg to differ, there’s a Starbucks downtown, a McDonald’s in Covington & a O’ Charley’s in Tri-County which in fact has the best complimentary bread known to man… Joe Burrow said there’s not much to do in Cincinnati, i beg to differ, there’s a Starbucks downtown, a McDonald’s in Covington & a O’ Charley’s in Tri-County which in fact has the best complimentary bread known to man…

Not going out is one thing, but no one can knock getting complimentary bread.

Even if there is truth to both of their comments about Cincinnati, it would be better for the team not to have the same level of concern they would have by living somewhere like Miami, where cases were once among some of the worst in the country.

No team wants to lose their teammates to the COVID/Reserve list, especially when wins matter most to teams right on the cusp of a playoff berth.

