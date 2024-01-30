Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Incentives: How much will Ravens WR earn after disappointing playoff exit?

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens fell out of this season's NFL playoffs after suffering a 17-10 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Although Beckham's first season with the Ravens didn't end with a Super Bowl ring, the wideout seems to have filled his pockets.

As per Spotrac, Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens in the 2023 offseason. His contract included a $13,835,000 signing bonus and an annual average salary of $15 million. However, it appears that the player's earnings were sweetened even further through his contract incentives.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Don Kleiman, Beckham made $1 million in incentives, which took his annual salary to $16 million. The three-time Pro Bowler received $250,000 for making over 30 passes, $250,000 for scoring more than three touchdowns and $500,000 for racking up more than 500 receiving yards.

Expand Tweet

Beckham ended the regular season with 565 yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions, helping the Ravens clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He then posted a mere 35 yards on four receptions with no touchdowns in the playoffs.

Notably, Beckham will be a free agent in the offseason. Therefore, it remains to be seen what's in store for him next.

Odell Beckham Jr. net worth: How much is the Ravens WR worth in 2024?

Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

According to multiple reports, Odell Beckham Jr. is worth a whopping $50 million in 2024. The Super Bowl winner has already made a fortune through his nine seasons in the NFL.

Reports from Spotrac suggest that Beckham has already made $98,896,476 in career earnings during his time in the league. He was a free agent through the entire 2022 season as he continued his recovery from an ACL injury that he suffered at the Super Bowl that year.

Furthermore, Beckham's net worth is boosted through his endorsement deals with Nike, Head, and Shoulders, Daniel Wellington, Dunkin?, EA Sports, Lenovo, Steiner Sports and Foot Locker among other top brands.