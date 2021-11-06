Odell Beckham Jr. or DeSean Jackson: Which WR is a better option for the Patriots?

The NFL wide receiver market has added a few big names in recent days. Most notably, Odell Beckham Jr. is available after being cut by the Cleveland Browns. DeSean Jackson is also available after being let go by the Los Angeles Rams.

The New England Patriots are a team that could realistically be interested in both receivers. Bill Belichick is no stranger to adding veterans during the year and his team could also use help at the receiver position.

So which of the two would make the most sense for New England?

Is Odell Beckham Jr. or DeSean Jackson a better fit with the Patriots?

Beckham is a more enticing option given his age and he still seems to be in the prime of his career. The tricky part here would be getting him to New England because he is currently on waivers.

That means Bill Belichick has to hope other teams in front of the Patriots, with worse records, decide not to take a chance on Beckham. Another alternative is hoping he clears waivers and signs as a free agent.

Beckham could come in on a prove-it deal to see if he could be a long-term fit with Mac Jones. He has just turned 29 years old and should have some great football left in him. Getting him in Josh McDaniels' offense could also mean they specifically scheme plays for him and move past his deficiencies in Cleveland.



In Jackson's case, it is easier to sign as he is already a free agent. The benefit there is getting a veteran with low expectations who can help in spot situations. Jackson would show up in a reserve role without disrupting Jones' chemistry with Jakobi Myers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.



He proved he could bust off big plays, just not at his former level of being a top receiver.

The discussion between the two should come down to fit. Given Beckham has essentially forced his way out of two organizations, Belichick may prefer to avoid any distractions. That makes Jackson a more logical fit to come in during the season and boost without changing the offensive flow.

Beckham gets a shot in New England if both sides agree that he will not show up and be the top target. If he can agree to that, then a union makes more sense.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar