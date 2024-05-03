Odell Beckham Jr. to Dolphins: WR reportedly turned down bigger paycheck to sign $8,250,000 deal with Mike McDaniel's team

Odell Beckham Jr. has finally made his decision to join the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2024 NFL season, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the Dolphins after a one-year stint with AFC Championship finalists the Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham Jr. joins a stacked offense featuring the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. He has been signed to improve the Dolphins as they aim for a deep postseason run in the upcoming NFL season.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a market-friendly deal to join the Dolphins

According to reports, Odell Beckham Jr. shunned the chance to make more money and signed Miami's $8,250,000 deal. The two-time second-team All-Pro pass catcher was in high demand ahead of the 2024 season, but he eventually committed to one year with Mike McDaniel's team.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that McDaniel was instrumental in Beckham Jr.'s signing for the Dolphins. The offensive guru has always been able to recruit top-notch stars, and Beckham Jr. is the latest player he's attracted to play for the Dolphins.

What does Odell Beckham bring to the Miami Dolphins?

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most popular players in the NFL, and his pass-catching skills as a member of the New York Giants earned him numerous plaudits. However, the LSU product has yet to have the best luck with injuries since he left New York.

Beckham Jr. last amassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 as a part of the Cleveland Browns. However, since then, he has been a contributing member of several playoff-caliber teams, with his biggest contribution coming as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl in 2022.

Beckham Jr. will likely be the third-string wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. As long as he can stay fit, the Dolphins will have the chance to perform better than their early playoff exit in 2023.