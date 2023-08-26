Odell Beckham Jr. fantasy outlook: Should you draft Ravens superstar in 2023?

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially back ahead of the 2023 NFL season after sitting out all of last year while recovering from a knee injury. His last appearance in a game came when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl ring by catching a touchdown pass.

He will return to action during this year, but this time with the Baltimore Ravens.

His new offensive situation, recent injury history, and proven production create an interesting recipe for Beckham's fantasy football value ahead of the 2023 season. He carries a wide range of fantasy outcomes this year, including both a high ceiling as well as a low floor.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Odell Beckham Jr. was signed by the Baltimore Ravens during the free agency period of the 2023 NFL offseason. His one-year contract is likely the result of the franchise looking to minimize their risk related to his recent knee injury. Regardless, the Ravens brought him in to be a key piece of their philosophical change to their offensive approach this year.

Beckham will be paired with Lamar Jackson, who recently signed a contract extension to make him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. While wide receivers have often been unproductive in the Ravens' offensive system, the 2023 season is a completely different situation. They are expected to change their playing style after switching offensive coordinators during the offseason.

The Ravens replaced Greg Roman with Todd Monken, transitioning from a creative rushing attack to more of a dynamic passing approach. To verify their new offensive philosophy, they also spent the 2023 offseason improving their wide receivers. In addition to Odell Beckham Jr., they also signed Nelson Agholor and selected Zay Flowers in the 2023 NFL draft.

This creates an interesting situation for Beckham in fantasy football. He could potentially serve as the WR1 on the Ravens as he's being paid to serve an important role. If Lamar Jackson responds well to his new offense, Beckham could be a fantasy sleeper this year.

While his injury history and major changes make him extremely risky, it could pay off in a huge way for fantasy managers taking the gamble.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. a good pick in Football Football this year?

Odell Beckham Jr. makes for a strong fantasy football pick in the right situation. While he should by no means be serving as a WR1 on any fantasy roster, or even a WR2 in most leagues, he holds value as a WR3 or later. He has a better history of proven production than most other options in the same draft range, so if he can stay healthy, he can be a fantasy asset.

The veteran was once one of the best overall wide receivers in the NFL during his time with the New York Giants. He eclipsed 90 receptions for 1,300 yards and ten touchdowns in each of his first three seasons with the team.

While the last time he did so was all the way back in 2016, he's still shown plenty of productivity since then, including two additional seasons with more than 1,000 yards.

While the most recent of those seasons was in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns, it was also during his last full season. This suggests that he can still be an offensive weapon when he's healthy. This was verified by his excellent half-season run with the Los Angeles Rams, including scoring seven touchdowns in just 12 total games.

If Beckham can fully recover from his most recent injury and get back to his most recent form, he will have a solid opportunity at high usage in a Ravens offense looking for playmakers in their new passing game.

Where should you draft Odell Beckham Jr. this year?

Odell Beckham Jr. currently ranks as the WR40 and 96th overall player in 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. This means that he profiles as a WR3 or WR4 on most fantasy rosters.

It also suggests that he's often being selected around the ninth round in many fantasy drafts, depending on the league format and total number of teams.

While his past production and offensive situation with the Baltimore Ravens give him an upside, his age and recent injury history also make him riskier than many other options. He's surely a gamble ahead of the 2023 fantasy football season, but one that can realistically pay off in a big way, especially if he does fact emerge as the WR1 that Lamar Jackson has been missing for most of his career.

Odell Beckham Jr. has a similar ADP as some unproven wide receivers this season, such as Jordan Addison and Treylon Burks. Neither has any real NFL history to base their projections on, though their current situation within their offense appears to be favorable.

Other veterans, including Michael Thomas and Brandin Cooks, also carry a similar ADP to Beckham. They also carry bust potential due to their risk factors.

It's unclear how much Cooks will be utilized on his new team in a loaded offense, while Thomas has one of the most alarming injury histories of any player in the entire NFL. At his current ADP, Beckham shows strong relative value.

