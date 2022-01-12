Odell Beckham Jr. flaunts his $2 million NFT during Rams practice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is living his best life. After getting out of Cleveland as he just didn't click with Baker Mayfield, Beckham Jr. came to the bright lights of LA.

Known for his flashy attire, Beckham Jr. debuted his new NFT (non-fungible token) during a Rams warmup before the NFC West team faced the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

As he was going through his pregame routine, OBJ broke out his CryptoPunk 3365 t-shirt, an NFT that he owns after he bought it for a staggering $2.17 million. Check it out below.

GravitonFund @GravitonFund_ Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sports out his $2.17 million NFT during warmups. Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sports out his $2.17 million NFT during warmups. https://t.co/04QYPOHI7d

Odell Beckham Jr. is enjoying life in LA

Having escaped the situation in Cleveland, the star receiver has shown his superb ability on a more consistent basis. In his six games with the Browns, the 29-year-old did not score a single touchdown.

But in his eight games for the Rams, the star wideout has scored five touchdowns and registered his highest receiving yards total (81 yards vs. the Packers). He is showing signs of the dominant receiver he was during his New York Giants days.

In his first three seasons in the Big Apple, OBJ surpassed 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns in each season. His move to Cleveland was thought to be the one to make the Browns Super Bowl contenders, but for whatever reason it just didn't click.

His first year with the AFC team was fruitful: he amassed 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, but his second season never got going. Injuries and problems with Mayfield saw him being released as the tension between the two was a constant in media cycles.

But since arriving in LA, OBJ has shown signs of being his old self. The 29-year-old has 73 more receving yards and five more touchdowns than he did in Cleveland this season since coming to the Rams, and he has only played two more games.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi Odell Beckham Jr.'s first touchdown with the Los Angeles Rams. Odell Beckham Jr.'s first touchdown with the Los Angeles Rams. https://t.co/Igf6wlB0PY

The Rams are now in the playoffs, which is why the NFC West team brought OBJ in the first place. With another star receiver to help ease the load on Cooper Kupp, much is expected of the former Giants and Browns receiver.

Also Read Article Continues below

As he shows off his flashy attire and his new NFT venture, the onfield production is starting to pick up. Some players find it hard to transition to life after football, but one thing is for sure, Odell Beckham Jr. will not have that problem.

Edited by Piyush Bisht