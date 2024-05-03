Odell Beckham Jr. injury history: Breaking down Dolphins WR's injury-prone career

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is joining the Miami Dolphins on a one-year contract, according to reports on Friday.

Following an ACL tear that kept him out of action during the 2022 season, the skilled receiver completed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. He participated in 14 games in Baltimore and caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

In his eight years in the NFL, Beckham has had a number of health problems, including two ACL tears. Let's examine the veteran's complete injury record in his NFL career.

Odell Beckham's injury history in the NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. has experienced a number of injuries throughout his NFL career. His left leg, which he injured against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl two years ago, has suffered the most.

The wide receiver was a widely anticipated addition to the Baltimore Ravens starting lineup in 2023 but still missed a few games due to injuries.

Beckham appeared in 14 games for Baltimore; he missed two games at the start of the season due to an ankle injury and skipped the regular-season finale to prepare for the postseason.

Beckham's final NFL game before last year came in Super Bowl 56 in February 2022. He had a knee injury against the Bengals while playing for the Los Angeles Rams, forcing him to leave the game and miss the entire 2022 campaign.

According to Draft Sharks, below is a rundown of every injury OBJ has sustained since joining the league in 2014:

September 2014 – Hamstring injury

OBJ injured his hamstring during the New York Giants' training camp in 2014. The injury later exacerbated throughout the preseason, and he was forced to miss the first four games of the Giants' regular season.

October 2017 – Ankle injury

When Beckham initially damaged his ankle in the 2017 preseason, it kept him out of the Giants' opening game of the regular season. In October 2017, he had yet another injury to his left ankle.

He missed the last 11 games of the 2017 season due to that ankle fracture that ended his season. He played in the fewest games of his career that year — just four.

December 2018 – Quadricep injury

Beckham sustained a quadricep bruise against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of the 2018 season. He played despite the injury in Week 13 but was sidelined for the season's last four games.

That season was OBJ's last with the New York Giants.

October 2020 – ACL injury

The first ACL damage to Odell Beckham's left leg occurred in the middle of the 2020 campaign, forcing him to miss the last nine games of the 2020 NFL season.

February 2022 – ACL injury

Odell Beckham sustained a non-contact injury to his left knee during Super Bowl 56 with less than four minutes remaining in the second quarter of play.

It took him up to nine months to heal from that injury, which was his second ACL tear in his career.