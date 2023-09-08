Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for Fantasy Football Week 1

Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to playing football after missing the 2022 NFL season. While he became a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, the ACL tear he suffered put him out of action. This time, he will continue his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

However, fantasy football websites project that he will have 650-700 receiving yards this season. That’s a far cry from his career-high 1,450 yards in 2014. But he can prove those projections wrong if he can suit up starting Week 1. Unfortunately, there are some hiccups regarding his NFL comeback.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Injury Update

The All-Pro wide receiver was included in the recent injury report for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 1 game against the Houston Texans. His ankle injury made him a limited participant during the last Ravens practice.

Odell Beckham Jr. did not play during the 2023 preseason. He last played in Super Bowl LVI, wherein he had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he left the game in the second quarter.

He was eventually diagnosed with the second ACL tear of his NFL career. He had his first one in 2020 while playing for the Cleveland Browns. Some reports claimed the second ACL injury occurred because the first instance wasn’t fully reconstructed.

Aside from Beckham Jr., tight end Mark Andrews was also limited in practice due to a quad injury. Due to a foot injury, Cornerback Marlon Humphrey hasn’t participated in Wednesday and Thursday practices. Meanwhile, tackle Ronnie Stanley became a full participant yesterday despite an ankle injury.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr.?

The events that led to Odell Beckham Jr.’s ankle injury remain uncertain. However, his ACL tears may affect this. His injury history also makes him a high-risk, high-reward pick for fantasy football players.

The former LSU standout has an extensive injury list. Aside from his two ACL tears, he has also suffered hamstring, hip, thumb, quad, groin, shoulder, and toe injuries. Those conditions limited him to playing only two full regular seasons throughout his eight-year career.

In 2017, an ankle fracture limited him to four games with the New York Giants. A year later, he played 12 games in his final season with the NFC East team.

When will Odell Beckham Jr. return?

That Odell Beckham Jr. is still practicing means his chances of playing in Week 1 against Houston are high. Limiting him at practice will help him recover in time for their season opener at home. Still, treating his status as day-to-day until the team releases an official word is best.

While returning to the field is already a victory, how offensive coordinator Todd Monken will use him remains to be seen. Beckham Jr.’s fantasy football stats will take a hit if they prioritize their power-running approach with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.