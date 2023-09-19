Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for fantasy football Week 3

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to play a huge role for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 NFL season. The wideout has also established himself as a popular fantasy pick.

However, some fantasy managers are pondering over whether to start Beckham in Week 3. The receiver picked up an ankle injury in Baltimore's Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, which is giving many pause.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury update

Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr

Following Baltimore's 27-24 win over the Bengals on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has said that Beckham suffered an ankle injury but it was not considered too serious. More updates on the player are expected to roll out during the week.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Beckham is not expected to miss any games despite nursing an ankle injury.

This is a green light for fantasy fans, and barring any setbacks, Beckham will play in Week 3.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr.?

Beckham exited the Week 2 game against the Bengals in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He appeared to pick up the injury on the opening drive.

The wideout left the game briefly and was evaluated by a doctor on the bench. Beckham played the first half but didn't return for the remainder of the contest after exiting the game in the second half.

The wideout made three receptions on four targets for 29 yards before leaving the game against Cincinnati. Baltimore eventually held on to get its second win of the 2023 season.

When will Odell Beckham Jr. return?

As of Tuesday, Beckham is listed as questionable on the Ravens' roster. However, he is expected to take part in the team training sessions this week and he should be available for Baltimore's Week 3 clash against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Although Beckham looks to have formed a strong partnership with quarterback Lamar Jackson, he has not yet shown signs of returning to his best. The 30-year-old still remains one of the best receivers in the league but we suggest that you keep him on your fantasy bench for Week 3.