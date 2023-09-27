Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for fantasy football Week 4

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't had the best start to his career with the Baltimore Ravens. The wideout has featured in just two games, recording 66 yards on five receptions with zero touchdowns.

Moreover, Beckham has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of action in Week 3. The wideout missed the clash against the Indianapolis Colts as the Ravens fell to their first loss of the 2023 season.

Some fantasy managers are pondering whether to start Beckham in Week 4 amid injury concerns.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury update

Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham did not train with the Ravens last week and was listed as out for Week 3. However, there was some optimism that he would return soon as Baltimore changed his status to questionable on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, Beckham is not expected to return in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. Hence, you should not pick him in your fantasy team.

On Wednesday, ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler revealed that Beckham is expected to miss one or two more games due to his ankle injury. It was also reported that the player has been dealing with a similar issue that bothered him during the offseason.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl win over the Bengals in Feb. 2022. He then sat out the entire 2022 campaign as part of his recovery.

The three-time Pro Bowler then signed with the Ravens this offseason. However, he has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in training camp.

Although Beckham has established himself as a popular fantasy pick, it doesn't make sense to pick him when he won't play.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. picked up an ankle injury in Baltimore's Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He exited the game in the third quarter and didn't return for the remainder of the contest.

According to reports, Beckham hurt his ankle on the opening drive and went to the locker room to receive treatment. He recorded 29 yards on three catches before leaving the match.

Following the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Beckham's injury wasn't too serious. However, it appears that the wideout is expected to miss a few more games for the Ravens in his first season with the team.

When will Odell Beckham Jr. return?

There is no specific date on when Beckham will return to action for the Baltimore Ravens. However, he is expected to miss the Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 1.

If his recovery from the ankle injury goes smoothly, Beckham should be able to return to training next week. This could see him return in time for Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Else, if Baltimore doesn't want to risk bringing the player back too soon, Beckham is likely to feature in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Regardless of when he returns, the Ravens will hope that Beckham can remain healthy for the remainder of the season. The wideout can be a superb offensive weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson when he's fit.