Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for Week 5

Odell Beckham Jr. has established himself as one of the best wideouts in the NFL. The receiver joined the Baltimore Ravens this offseason but he hasn't had the best start to the 2023 campaign.

Beckham has featured in just two games for the Ravens, recording 66 yards on five receptions with zero touchdowns. Although the wideout has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, he remains a popular option among fantasy football fans heading into Week 5.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham didn't take part in practice with the Ravens for the past two weeks due to an ankle injury. He has now missed two consecutive games, against the Indianapolis Colts (Week 3) and the Cleveland Browns (Week 4).

There is no confirmation as to whether Beckham will take part in training this week in the buildup to the Ravens' Week 5 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there is some optimism that the wideout will return soon as Baltimore changed his status to questionable last week.

Moreover, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has insisted that Beckham's injury isn't too serious.

Nonetheless, fantasy fans should avoid picking Beckham in Week 5 since it's unclear whether he will play against the Steelers. The receiver is yet to train with the team and his status should be monitored throughout the week before making a decision.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr.?

Beckham suffered his ankle injury in Baltimore's Week 2 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. He left the game in the third quarter and wasn't able to return for the remainder of the matchup.

As per reports, Beckham injured his ankle on the opening drive and went to the locker room to receive treatment. He posted 29 yards on three catches before exiting the contest.

When will Odell Beckham Jr. return?

The Ravens have not confirmed when Beckham will return to action. However, there is a slight possibility that he could return in Week 5 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Last week, reports suggested that Beckham could miss one or two more games due to his ankle injury. It was also revealed that the three-time Pro Bowler has been dealing with a similar issue that troubled him in the offseason.

Since Baltimore beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, the team might not feel the need to rush Beckham back into action in Week 5. If the player is unable to return for this weekend's match against the Steelers, he should be available for the Week 6 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 15.