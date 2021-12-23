Odell Beckham Jr. landing spots: 3 possible destinations for Rams WR in 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. is finally looking like his usual self with the Los Angeles Rams. He has three touchdowns in five games and appears to be playing with newfound energy after leaving the Cleveland Browns.

That is great news for him as he tries to make sure he can land a lucrative deal in the 2022 NFL offseason. Beckham will be a free agent and will once again get to join a team of his choosing.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL



made it three in a row with a TD last time out. "YEAHHH, O!" @obj made it three in a row with a TD last time out. "YEAHHH, O!"@obj made it three in a row with a TD last time out. https://t.co/ojiipdxX3j

But where will he go? Three destinations in particular seem like good fits for next season.

Where next for Odell Beckhan Jr? 3 destinations to choose from

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

#3 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers show up on this list after Beckham was linked to the team during his most recent free agency period. But it is important to note they will only stay on this list if Aaron Rodgers stays around. If he leaves, Beckham will not sign up to play in Green Bay.

If Rodgers stays, the Packers will finally have a legitimate number two option behind Davante Adams. Beckham will get to play with one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, and the Packers can continue to chase titles until Rodgers retires.

This may sound too hopeful given the fact the Packers did draft Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. Yet it is possible the Packers patch things up with Rodgers.

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

#2 - Los Angeles Rams

Why ruin a good thing? The Rams and Beckham came together on a deal for the remainder of the season, and he is fitting in nicely even with Cooper Kupp dominating the receiving game.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— "The Giants were good for OBJ, Cleveland was the rebound and LA is the perfect fit." @ColinCowherd on Odell Beckham Jr.'s resurgence with the Rams: "The Giants were good for OBJ, Cleveland was the rebound and LA is the perfect fit." — @ColinCowherd on Odell Beckham Jr.'s resurgence with the Rams: https://t.co/PRMhLAnpv5

Beckham can be a receiver with the number one talent behind another of the same caliber in Kupp. This also ensures he keeps playing with Matthew Stafford, who has a history of making receivers look elite.

New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a great structure in place with Sean Payton as head coach. They are also in need of a top receiver if Michael Thomas and the organization can't work things out.

The possibility of landing OBJ becomes even stronger if the Saints rope in a top quarterback this offseason. Rodgers and Russell Wilson could be on the move, while the Saints could also swing a blockbuster deal for a number of quarterbacks. They could also re-sign Jameis Winston, who proved his value to the team before going down with a season-ending injury.

Beckham wants to be on a winning team with a talented quarterback. If New Orleans consolidate the quarterback position early in the offseason, they could have a nice sales pitch to make to the star receiver.

Also read: "They are instant Super Bowl contenders" - Russell Wilson tipped to join NFC team in 2022

Edited by Piyush Bisht