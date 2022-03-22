3 Best landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency

The Los Angeles Rams released Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason after the wide receiver helped the team win their first Super Bowl since 1999.

OBJ was a hit in L.A., catching five touchdowns in just seven regular-season starts after joining the team from the Cleveland Browns. He then caught two more touchdown passes in the Rams' successful playoff run, including the opening score in Super Bowl 56.

Unfortunately, during the Super Bowl, OBJ tore his ACL, the same injury he suffered barely a year and a half earlier while a member of the Browns.

It's going to be an offseason of rest and recovery for Beckham, but his stint with the Rams proved he still has a lot to offer a lot of NFL franchises. Here are three teams we think would be ideal landing spots for OBJ.

Super Bowl LVI - OBJ suffers torn ACL

3 best landing spots for Beckham in free agency

#1 - Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. and Sean McVay

Rejoining the team that he had so much success with during the 2021 season would be a welcome move for OBJ.

Beckham and quarterback Matt Stafford have terrific chemistry on the field. The wide receiver was instrumental in filling the void left by Robert Woods, who himself went down with an ACL tear during the Rams' 2021 season. Woods has since been traded to the Tennessee Titans, and Allen Robinson has been brought in to replace him. Beckham had a terrific stint with the Rams and will likely want to return to the team next season.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Rams potential WRs next season:



— Cooper Kupp

— Robert Woods

— OBJ

— Allen Robinson

— Van Jefferson



Good luck. Rams potential WRs next season:— Cooper Kupp— Robert Woods— OBJ— Allen Robinson— Van JeffersonGood luck. https://t.co/XGG20RH2UU

#2 - New Orleans Saints

Odell Beckham Jr. would relish the chance to join the New Orleans Saints in 2022. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and likely grew up a fan of the Louisiana-based Saints. The move would make sense football-wise too, with the Saints' roster lacking elite wide receivers outside of Michael Thomas, who himself has had injury issues plaguing his last two seasons.

Pairing up Thomas with Beckham Jr. could prove to be a masterstroke for new head coach Dennis Allen. The move would allow Allen and the Saints to focus on other needs in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the quarterback position still a huge question mark despite the New Orleans Saints re-signing Jameis Winston.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could also be a very interesting landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. Having lost two starting wide receivers during the 2022 free agency period, Jerry Jones will be looking to equip quarterback Dak Prescott with some legitimate weapons heading into the 2022 season.

Amari Cooper (Browns) and Cedric Wilson Jr (Dolphin) recently left Dallas. Despite re-signing Michael Gallup and picking up James Washington from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Prescott will still want to fill the void left by stud wideout Cooper. OBJ can help combat this if he is back to full health.

With a competent quarterback throwing the ball to him, he's can still be one of the most electric wide receivers in the league, as evidenced by his stint with the Rams.

