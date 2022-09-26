WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. could land himself in big trouble after footage of him speeding, changing lanes recklessly while racing fan goes viral

It is almost a full month into the NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. is without a team. Some would say he is living dangerously in delaying his return. However, a new video has surfaced on Instagram of the wide receiver treating the highway like a breakaway touchdown. Watch the video below:

In the brief video, the wide receiver was recorded racing against someone on the highway. The person racing him shot the video. At first, it seemed to be just a random thrillseeker. However, when the two cars pulled next to each other, it was none other than Odell Beckham Jr.

His window was down, allowing the camera to get an upclose look at him. He also had a phone in-hand, leading to speculation that another twin video could be floating around. He smiled and held phone up while appearing to point it at the person recording the video.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s rocky situation

Odell Beckham Jr. - Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

Beckham Jr. enjoyed a productive 2019 season, going for over 1,000 yards and seemingly destined for greatness with the Cleveland Browns. Instead, it would be the peak of his time there and mark the end of stability in his career. After a slow start to the 2021 season, he asked for a release from the team.

He landed with the Los Angeles Rams, boosting their offense. On his watch, the team pushed through the entire NFC until they found themselves in the Super Bowl. Beckham Jr. was shaping up to be the X-factor of the offense in the game, but he tore his ACL, missing the rest of the game.

Without him, the Rams went on to win the Super Bowl. The deal Beckham had signed with the Rams was for just the 2021 season and after the game ended, he became a free agent.

Despite plenty of flirtations between the Rams and Beckham, he remains unemployed as his rehab continues. Most expect him to be fully healed before the season ends. However, the question remains as to where the he will end up.

Based on the video, if Odell Beckham Jr. keeps his driving habits the same, he could find himself in the hospital or facing law enforcement.

