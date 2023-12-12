Odell Beckham Jr. to Rams? Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly hoping Kim Kardashian rumor plays a part in reunion

Odell Beckham Jr.'s 2023 season has been a remarkable success. Returning to the field after spending the entire 2022 season on the sidelines, he has become more and more important for the Baltimore Ravens offense. He recently netted his first 100-yard game with Lamar Jackson as his quarterback.

But Odell Beckham Jr. only has a one-year contract with the Ravens, and speculation about where he'll land in 2024 has already begun. According to Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, a return to Sean McVay's team isn't out of the question - but it's not just the on-field stuff.

She spoke with Hank Winchester on an episode of her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelly Stafford: "Baltimore, they’re good. I loved watching Odell out there. I have a soft place in my heart for him. He was wearing a frenemy shirt and it was Matthew and Sean McVay and him. How cute is that? I’m gonna start this right now, the recruit to get Odell back to LA next year. There’s this rumor of who he’s dating, I know he loves LA."

Hank: “What’s the rumor?”

Kelly Stafford: “We talked about this. Kim K. That’s neither confirmed nor whatever. But I’m just gonna say I hope so, so that’s a reason to come back. Adding him would be fun. So I’m gonna start that recruiting process right now, I’m gonna slide into his DMs.”

The rumor about Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian dating has been around since September, but there's no official confirmation by either of the superstars.

Why did Odell Beckham Jr. leave the Los Angeles Rams?

Odell Beckham Jr.'s situation was tough to handle over the last couple of years.

He was released by the Cleveland Browns in Nov. 2021, signed by the Los Angeles Rams for the remainder of the season and became an important part in winning the Super Bowl, scoring a touchdown in the big game.

However, in the same game, he injured his knee badly, tearing his ACL and missing the entire 2022 season. After a sabbatical year, he signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens during free agency and has been a starter in 2023.