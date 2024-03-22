Odell Beckham Jr. rumor: What could star receiver's contract look like with Miami's strong interest?

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and the former Pro Bowler has been strongly linked with the Miami Dolphins. The Mike McDaniel-coached franchise is in pole position to land the star receiver and add him to a wide receiver room consisting of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

According to Spotrac, Beckham Jr. would command a contract for $11,910,910 a season in the region. This will be in the range of players like Tim Patrick and Jakobi Meyers, who have achieved less on the gridiron but are younger than Beckham Jr.

The Miami Dolphins have shown strong interest in the one-time Super Bowl-winning pass catcher. Beckham Jr. might be the missing piece in the Miami jigsaw that would give them a realistic chance of snapping their Super Bowl drought.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

How much has Odell Beckham Jr. earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Odell Beckham Jr. has earned $98,896,476 in his nine-year NFL career. The New York Giants drafted the LSU alum in 2014, and he earned $31,868,419 during his time in New York.

Beckham joined the Cleveland Browns after departing the Giants. The former Pro Bowler earned $46,778,057 with the Browns before his unceremonious exit.

He has also earned $4,250,000 and $16,000,000 from one-year stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. His next contract will take him over the $100 million threshold in career earnings.

Expand Tweet

How did Odell Beckham Jr. perform in 2023?

Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2023 NFL season following an injury-riddled 2022. The Ravens knew they were getting a less dynamic version of Beckham Jr. but were still on board with adding him to their excellent offensive roster.

Beckham signed a one-year deal worth $16 million with the John Harbaugh-coached side. He had the best game of his spell in Baltimore in Week 11, when he had four catches for 116 receiving yards. That represented his first 100-plus-yard receiving game since 2021, before his ACL injury.

He ended the 2023 NFL season with 35 catches, 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He helped the Ravens to an AFC Conference Championship game, but they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens would release Beckham on Mar. 13, 2024, ahead of the 2024 NFL season.