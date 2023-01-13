Odell Beckham Jr. vs Antonio Brown: Who is the better free agent WR in 2023?

Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown are arguably two of the best free-agent receivers right now. They both have Super Bowl rings as well as years of experience in the NFL.

As we enter the NFL playoffs, a few teams that failed to make it to the postseason will be looking to bolster their squads for next season. Beckham and Brown will certainly be among the top targets for some of these franchises, despite their off-field controversies.

Here, we analyze how the two have fared in the league recently and which one of them has the better stats. As things stand, Beckham looks like a better free agent as he is expected to return to the league in the 2023 season.

Odell Beckham Jr. stats in his last NFL season

Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2022

Odell Beckham Jr.'s last season in the NFL was one to remember as he won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in February 2022. He joined the team in November and racked up 48 catches for 593 yards and scored 7 touchdowns in 12 games.

The three-time Pro Bowler also scored a touchdown against the Bengals in the Super Bowl but suffered a knee injury later in the game. Beckham has been out of action since due to his injury but he looked as good as ever during the course of that season.

He was tipped to join the Dallas Cowboys before the transfer deadline in November 2022, but a move failed to materialize. Nonetheless, we expect the 30-year-old to return to the league next season.

Antonio Brown's stats in his last NFL season

Antonio Brown helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2021

Antonio Brown didn't have the best of seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last campaign. The receiver managed 545 yards on 42 receptions and scored four touchdowns in seven games.

However, Brown was crucial to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl success in the 2021 season. He linked up well with quarterback Tom Brady but has unexpectedly aimed constant digs at the quarterback since leaving the team last season.

While there is no denying the seven-time Pro Bowler's ability, many believe that his off-field antics will only attract trouble. However, it will be interesting to see whether any team will be interested in signing the 34-year-old free agent in the offseason.

Poll : 0 votes