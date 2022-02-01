"Odell Beckham Sr. is the executive of the year" - NFL fans thank OBJ's father for saving son from Browns chaos

Midway through the 2021 NFL season, it became apparent that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was unhappy with the Cleveland Browns. After rehabbing from a torn ACL, his production was nowhere near what anyone expected, especially him.

But, when his father, Odell Beckham Sr., released a video depicting all the missed opportunities by Browns quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Kennum to target his son, the speculation of his release ramped up.

Days later, the highly talented wide receiver and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a release, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. This, subsequently, gave him the opportunity to make the decision on where he should play next, which led him to the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, he is just one game away from his first ever Super Bowl appearance. And fans didn't let the circumstances of him getting there go unnoticed.They applauded his father for making the first move.

NFL fans congratulate Odell Beckham Sr. on getting his son to Super Bowl

Many NFL fans took to Twitter after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers to express their opinions on the outcome of the game. Many, also, congratulated Odell's father for his part in getting the talented wide receiver out of what appeared to be a bad situation in Cleveland and onto a winning team.

Justin Scott-Wesley @Real_JSW



Another case study on why Fathers are important. Odell Beckham Sr. really made a lowlight take of Baker Mayfield and saved his son’s career.Another case study on why Fathers are important. Odell Beckham Sr. really made a lowlight take of Baker Mayfield and saved his son’s career. Another case study on why Fathers are important. 😂😂

Another fan called the Rams wide receiver's dad the "Executive of the Year" for putting together the video that inevitably led to his departure.

#LLR 💜🕊 @1JohnnyB_ Odell Beckham Sr really the executive of the year for putting together that “Baker is trash” compilation to get OBJ tf outta Cleveland lmao. Now he Super Bowl bound. Odell Beckham Sr really the executive of the year for putting together that “Baker is trash” compilation to get OBJ tf outta Cleveland lmao. Now he Super Bowl bound.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton even tweeted that he may now be leading the "Dad of the Year" race.

Darius Slayton @Young_Slay2 The way this has panned out OBJ Sr. gotta be leading the race for dad of the year The way this has panned out OBJ Sr. gotta be leading the race for dad of the year

There was even a tweet that said that he should be considered for Time magazine's "Person of the Year" award for the work that he did in the 11-minute video.

Jacob Ortiz @jacobryanortiz Odell Beckham Sr. needs to be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for getting his son Odell to the Rams. Odell Beckham Sr. needs to be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for getting his son Odell to the Rams. https://t.co/pyRXhh7bv4

Another tweeted that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay should send Beckham Sr. a fruit basket for his help in securing another top-name wide receiver that made their offense even more explosive with an additional weapon.

Ryan Glasspiegel @sportsrapport Sean McVay needs to send Odell Beckham Sr a fruit basket for posting those videos of Baker Mayfield missing the times OBJ was open Sean McVay needs to send Odell Beckham Sr a fruit basket for posting those videos of Baker Mayfield missing the times OBJ was open

There were also tweets in the previous weeks, before Sunday night's NFC title win, already congratulating his father for his "film work" and how proud he must be.

This offseason, the 29-year-old wide receiver will officially become a free agent for the first time in his career, besides the short stint earlier this season. The Super Bowl is obviously the first priority. but afterward, it will turn to his future? Will it be a stay in Los Angeles or elsewhere?

Edited by Windy Goodloe