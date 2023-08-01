OJ Howard landing spots: Top 3 teams that should target former Buccaneers TE

OJ Howard spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before becoming a free agent during the 2022 offseason. He had a solid run with the team, totaling 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns. But, Howard never quite lived up to the hype of being a first-round draft pick from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Howard initially signed with the Buffalo Bills prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, but was cut before their Week 1 game. He instead joined the Houston Texans on a one-year contract, recording 145 yards and two touchdowns. The team declined to extend his contract, making him a free agent again in 2023. He quickly signed a new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

OJ Howard released

After signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent ahead of the 2023 NFL season, OJ Howard was cut at the beginning of training camp. He appeared to have a clear path to carve out a role in their offensive gameplan after they traded away Darren Waller, but the the franchise will go in a different direction.

The Raiders have been active in looking to replace Waller, also signing Austin Hooper during the free agency period. They also selected tight end Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft. This likely played a role in their decision to release OJ Howard.

Top landing spots for OJ Howard

The ideal destination for Howard is looking for their tight end position ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Here are three landing spots that make sense.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Schultz departed the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason, joining the Houston Texans. This creates a receiving hole at the position. While they selected Luke Schoonmaker during the 2023 NFL Draft, he injured his foot on the first day of training camp. Adding Howard gives the Cowboys additional depth, while helping replace Schultz.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins featured some of the lowest tight end production of any team during the 2022 NFL season last year. They got even weaker during the offseason when Mike Gesicki departed for the New England Patriots. The acquisition of Howard would instantly upgrade their position as he would have a legitimate shot at being named the starter.

#3 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers drafted Luke Musgrave this year to replace Robert Tonyan, who departed for the Chicago Bears. While Musgrave is a strong prospect, rookies are always a gamble. Signing Howard would give them some much-needed depth at the position.