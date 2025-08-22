Ollie Gordon II Fantasy Football Outlook 2025: Is Dolphins RB the sleeper you need to win the league after De'Von Achane & Jaylen Wright's injury?

Ollie Gordon II is in an intriguing situation ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. He was drafted in sixth round by the Miami Dolphins this year, but he has an opportunity to potentially serve as their starting running back. Here's where the rookie's fantasy outlook currently stands with major injury concerns surrounding the franchise.

Should you draft Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon II in 2025?

Ollie Gordon II

The Miami Dolphins appeared to be deep at the running back position earlier in the 2025 NFL offseason. Injuries have significantly changed their situation as De'Von Achane has been sidelined with a calf injury during the preseason and Alexander Mattison is on the injured reserve list with a neck issue.

They took another hit to their running backs at practice just weeks before the season opener when Jaylen Wright was forced to leave the field with a reported leg injury. All of this has resulted in Ollie Gordon II suddenly becoming an intriguing sleeper to target in fantasy drafts. He may get a chance to be their starter, which makes him valuable in the later rounds.

Ollie Gordon II fantasy outlook in 2025

Gordon's fantasy outlook is going to be mostly dependent upon his workload during his rookie season. This makes him a risky option with siginficant competition for targets in the Dolphins' backfield. Injuries to Wright and Achane could completely change his situation, so managers should monitor their statuses as Week 1 approaches.

His college football career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys was impressive, including more than 2,600 scrimmage yards and 36 total touchdowns across hjis final two seasons. He clearly has the upside to be a productive option if he carves out a large enough workload.

Is Ollie Gordon II a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Gordon is an excellent running back to target in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues this year. The multi-season format is always benefical to rookies and the Dolphins' current injuries also give him a legitimate shot at making an immediate impact.

He is notably much riskier in traditional season-long formats and his fantasy value is likely to be massively influenced by the injury updates to Achane and Wright. He is a solid late-round pick regardless, but if either or both of them are forced to miss time, his sleeper potential drastically increases.

Where should you draft Ollie Gordon II this year?

Achane vs Wright vs Gordon

Gordon currently ranks as the 205th overall player and RB64 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as a late-round flier, but if Achane or Wright are froced to miss time with their inuries this year, the rookie's value will signnificantly increase.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool projects Achane to be one of the most productive running backs in the entire NFL this season. It also expects Wright to be a solid option behind him in the Dolphins' offense. If Gordon finds his way into one of their workloads, he could be one of the biggest sleepers in fantasy drafts.

