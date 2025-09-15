Omarion Hampton or Ashton Jeanty or Najee Harris: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty, and Najee Harris are three options for running back on Sept. 15, leaving managers wondering about the best possible choice. Hampton is likely to win the starting job with the Los Angeles Chargers by the end of the season, but is it already time to flip the switch in fantasy?

Additionally, should both running backs be cast aside in favor of arguably the most hyped running back to come out of college in quite some time? Here's a look at the three running backs on deck to play on the Monday Night Football doubleheader in the conclusion to Week 2 of fantasy football.

Is Omarion Hampton a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Omarion Hampton at New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Omarion Hampton is likely to get plenty of carries in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but some find themselves asking if he will get bellcow duties or find himself losing valuable snaps to Najee Harris.

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Hampton is on deck to earn 14.5 points. He is projected to earn 70.8 yards on the ground and 0.6 touchdowns. He is also projected to earn 1.6 receptions for 15.6 yards with a small outside chance to score a touchdown. Hampton is a solid option this week.

Is Ashton Jeanty a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Ashton Jeanty at Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Many have compared Jeanty to the second coming of Marshawn Lynch for Pete Carroll. He made a step toward living up to the hype by getting into the endzone in Week 1.

In Week 2, expect Jeanty to step up to the plate by earning 17.3 points against the Los Angeles Chargers. He's expected to score another touchdown on the ground as well as earn close to 100 yards with 94.2 yards. Put simply, it will be a solid day's work for the running back and one cashing in on.

Is Najee Harris a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Najee Harris at Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn

Najee Harris was a de facto no-show in Week 1. He's expected to have a much better game in Week 2, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. However, he won't exactly dominate. Harris is projected to earn 7.9 points, including 36.5 yards with a 20% chance at a touchdown.

Harris is also projected to earn 1.5 receptions for 9.7 yards with a minute chance to score a touchdown via reception. He should generally be avoided unless you have painted yourself into a corner, leaving only Harris alone to choose.

Should I start Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty or Najee Harris in Week 2 fantasy football?

Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty, and Najee Harris - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty, and Najee Harris are three choices set to leave managers with a rare conundrum this late in the Week. How do the three compare, and who should you start? The answer is simple, according to Sportskeeda's (free) Who Should I Start Tool.

Jeanty's projections run circles around Harris, with projections showing him to earn almost ten more points. Jeanty is a bit closer to Hampton with only roughly a three-point advantage, but the Las Vegas Raiders running back is set to have the best day.

