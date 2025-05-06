Omarion Hampton contract: How much will Chargers RB earn on his rookie contract?

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick of the 2025 draft. Hampton was the second running back selected in the draft. He'll join Jim Harbaugh's rebuild in Los Angeles.

Hampton is a power back capable of carrying an offense on his back. He'll enter the NFL with loads of expectations thanks to his performances with the North Carolina Tar Heels. With that in mind, let's look at what he'll earn via his rookie deal.

How much will Omarion Hampton earn in his rookie season?

According to Spotrac, Omarion Hampton will earn $15,798,940 for his first four years in the league. He'll earn $2,872,534 in Year 1, $3,590,668 in Year 2, $4,308,802 in Year 3, and $5,026,936 in Year 4.

Hampton's first contract is calculated using the NFL rookie contract scale. First-round picks earn from $13,165,254 to $42,198,750 via the scale.

Omarion Hampton will play on an initial four-year deal with the Chargers retaining the right to activate a further one year. He'll be joining a roster notable for its rush heavy offense.

Will Omarion Hampton start in Week 1?

Omarion Hampton joins a Chargers running back room with Najee Harris, Hassan Haskins, and Kimani Vidal serving as his competition for the RB1 role. Hampton is fresh off a career-best CFB campaign with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hampton's biggest threat to starting on Week 1 is Najee Harris. Harris is a former Pro Bowler fresh off four consecutive 1,000 rushing yards with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers signed him via free agency on March 12.

Hence, Hampton's performance in training camp is what will determine whether he'll start in Week 1. He and Harris will duke it out during training camp and preseason. Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal will also look to give Jim Harbaugh a selection headache.

The Chargers are looking to improve on last season's performance. The franchise made the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first year at the helm. However, they were promptly bounced by the Houston Texans. The franchise has since made key additions through free agency and via the draft. Their fan base will expect a much better showing in 2025.

