Omarion Hampton or Najee Harris: Who should I start for Fantasy Football ahead of Week 1 game in Brazil

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Friday night game in Brazil between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers changed up their running backs this year by drafting Omarion Hampton and adding Najee Harris. Here's which one of them is a better pick for lineups.

Ad

Is Omarion Hampton a good pick for fantasy football Week 1?

Omarion Hampton

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Omarion Hampton was one of the top running back prospects this year before landing with the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL Draft. He will be playing in a favorable offensive system that prefers to feature their rushing attack, making him an intriguing target in fantasy football.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The biggest obstacle for the rookie's outlook this year is whether or not he earns the bulk of the workload in their backfield over Najee Harris. If he can do so, his dynamic skillset gives him a ton of upside, so it will be interesting to see how the touches are distributed in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Is Najee Harris a good pick for fantasy football Week 1?

Najee Harris

Najee Harris previously spent his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Chargers during the 2025 offseason. He has been a reliable running back in fantasy football, never missing a single game across four years and finishing as the overall RB21 or better in all of them.

Ad

Harris has also exceeded 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of his four seasons so far and has totaled 34 touchdowns along the way. His consistent contributions are desirable, but it is yet to be seen whether he or Hampton will be the featured back this year. He has also been dealing with an offseason eye injury, so it will be inetersting to see if this impacts his staus in Week 1 against the Chiefs.

Ad

Who to pick between Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris for Week 1?

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool recommends using Omarion Hampton in Week 1 fantasy lineups over Najee Harris. The rookie offers more upside with his dynamic skillset, especially considering Harris' limited work during the offseason due to his eye injury.

Navigating lineup decisions in the first week of any season can often be challenging, especially when it comes to an undefined backfield situation like with the Chargers this year. This makes Hampton a risky pick, but his superior ceiling still makes him the preferred pick over Harris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.