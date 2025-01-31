One year ago, Travis Kelce picked a fight with under-fire Ravens star Justin Tucker at AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens faced the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2024 in the AFC Championship game. While the Chiefs headed to the post-season with a 12-5 season record, the Ravens, led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 13-4 record. Hence, a fierce battle was on the card for fans.

However, the contest started before the kick-off as NFL reporter, James Palmer uploaded a clip in Jan 2024 on X showing Travis Kelce helping Patrick Mahomes practice. Palmer wrote:

“Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. ”

James Palmer uploaded another clip on the same day where Patrick Mahomes kicked a holder away from his practicing area. Palmer wrote:

“Patrick Mahomes and Justin Tucker going at it pregame . Mahomes keeps kicking Tuckers holder away.”

The first video showcased a frustrated TE Travis Kelce casually picking and tossing away three footballs and a purple helmet (with the Baltimore Ravens logo) laid in the end zone. Patrick Mahomes was practicing near the spot and Kelce helped clear it and then swiftly moved away. The second video showcased Patrick Mahomes kicking a holder away near his practicing zone.

Travis Kelce defended tossing away Justin Tucker's equipment

The moment stirred controversies later as the helmet and the footballs belonged to Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker. In an episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce revealed the reason behind his actions:

“If you're trying to go onto the other team's designated area, you kind of stay out of their way. You don't interfere with what they have going on. That's the unwritten rule," Kelce said.

"If you want to be a f--king d--k about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f--king kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up. ... Like, if you're not gonna pick that up, I'll happily move that for you.”

Travis Kelce further narrated that Justin Tucker took it as a joking gesture in a bit of a competitive environment. Tucker later winked at Kelce, attempting to get under his skin. But Kelce and Mahomes were in no mood to joke around while preparing all week for an important game like this. In the end, the Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in a low-scoring game.

