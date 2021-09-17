Only 6 rookie QBs have defeated Bill Belichick's Patriots, who are they?

Bill Belichick is a master coach. As a result, it is often difficult for rookie quarterbacks without experience to figure out his schemes and design their responses accordingly.

Jim Corbett @ByJimCorbett Bill Belichick's NE Patriots haven't started 0-2 since 2001. Think about that. Incredible! And now BB's stung, 0-1 team gets an injury-depleted NYJets club led by Zach Wilson. Belichick is 21-6 vs rookie QBs + Jets without franchise LT Beckton for at least a month. Godspeed, Zach

Only six rookie quarterbacks have ever beaten Bill Belichick as Patriots head coach, and even they had great teams around to support them. Here is a list of these special quarterbacks.

Rookie quarterbacks who bested Bill Belichick

#1 - Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2004

The first on our list is Big Ben Roethlisberger. The Pittsburgh Steelers played the New England Patriots on October 31, 2004, and beat them 34-20. It marked the first loss for the Patriots that season. They would lose only once more against the Miami Dolphins, and Bill Belichick would go on to guide them to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

#2 - Mark Sanchez, New York Jets, 2009

2009 was the tenth year that Bill Belichick took charge of the New England Patriots as their head coach. The results did not go as planned and they went out in the Wild Card round to the Baltimore Ravens. Their second-week loss to the New York Jets, led by Mark Sanchez, by 16-9 should have been a premonition.

#3 - Colt McCoy, Cleveland Browns, 2010

Yes, you read this right. During the peak Tom Brady-Bill Belichick years, the Patriots were defeated by the Cleveland Browns with Colt McCoy as their starting quarterback. Even more surprisingly, it was just their second and final loss in the regular season. The Patriots' season ended in the divisional round with a loss to the New York Jets.

#4 - Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, 2012

In 2012, the New England Patriots suffered mightily against the NFC West. They lost to the Cardinals, Seahawks and 49ers. Russell Wilson and co. beat them 24-23 in a close game. Bill Belichick would guide his team all the way to the Championship game that season before falling to the Baltimore Ravens.

#5 - Geno Smith, New York Jets, 2013

In a thrilling 30-27 overtime game, the New York Jets, with Geno Smith under center, beat Bill Belichick's Patriots in the seventh week of the 2013 season. Though this loss did not affect their path to the playoffs, like the previous season, the Patriots would again fall short in the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos.

#6 - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins, 2020

After seven long years, in 2020, a rookie quarterback again beat Bill Belichick. In this Week 15 victory, the Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots 22-12.

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation FINAL: The Miami Dolphins (9-5) beat the New England Patriots 22-12!



Tua Tagovailoa: 20/26, 145 yds, 1 int, 2 TD

Salvon Ahmed: 23 car, 122 yds, 1 TD

Matt Breida: 12 car, 86 yds



Tua Tagovailoa: 20/26, 145 yds, 1 int, 2 TD

Salvon Ahmed: 23 car, 122 yds, 1 TD

Matt Breida: 12 car, 86 yds https://t.co/n5Ko3B54qh

Not only was the victory sweet against their divisional rivals, but it also ended Bill Belichick's playoff hopes for the season.

