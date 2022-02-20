"Only Pittsburgh could make a hire like this" - NFL fans laud Steelers for hiring of Brian Flores

Brian Flores worried, given the league's treatment of Colin Kaepernick, that when he filed a lawsuit against the NFL for alleged persistent discrimination in coaching hires for black coaches, he would be blackballed out of the league.
But he forgot that an organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers existed in the league; a franchise that employed the only black head coach at the conclusion of last season and after whose former owner, the Rooney Rule, is named.
He was not hired as the head coach, of course, given Mike Tomlin's continued excellence there, but he found pride of place as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach.
And it was enough to send Twitter into a frenzy, from where we have collected some of the best bits.
Pittsburgh Steelers' hiring of Brian Flores widely appreciated
Fans pointed out the standing of the Pittsburgh Steelers' ownership in the wider NFL. They were perhaps the only franchise who could take a risk on the former head coach at the moment.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also pointed out that it was appropriate. Citing that the team that gave the league the Rooney Rule was the one to finally take a chance on Flores.
There were still others who were quick to praise Pittsburgh and point out that he would be a valuable addition. This is while simultaneously making the case that Brian Flores is underemployed at this point.
Others also pointed out the role Mike Tomlin had in this. He is the last black head coach remaining in the league, and he has also been striving to diversify the coaching ranks.
Fans could not help but also wonder the kind of draw it would create for players to go and play under two top level coaches in Pittsburgh.
Amidst all the feel-good factors generated by this hire, one should not forget that this is an aberration and not the norm.
Hence, it was quickly pointed out that his hire did not mean an end to Brian Flores' efforts to enact further change in the NFL.
Still, many wanted to congratulate the Pittsburgh Steelers for always bucking the existing trend and showing their class in matters of diversity as a franchise.
Many even said that this would be a stepping stone for Brian Flores' return to the NFL as a head coach sooner or later, given his talent.
That such a conversation can even be had after many expected Brian Flores to be banished from the NFL is a testament to the initiative taken in this regard by the Pittsburgh Steelers. This decision may reverberate way beyond the football field.