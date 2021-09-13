NFL games today: 5 best plays from rookies Sunday- September 12th 2021

We are here at the start of the new NFL season. After months of waiting, football is finally back. Veterans and rookies alike are hoping to start the new season in impressive fashion.

This is especially true for rookies as they look to get their feet underneath them in the pros.

For some, their debut in the big time doesn't go to plan for a host of reasons, yet for others, they shine.

Here, we have picked five of the top plays from rookies in the opening week of the NFL season

Zach Wilson - QB - New York Jets

Zach Wilson's debut didn't go to plan on Sunday as the Jets lost to Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers 14-19. Wilson finished with 258 yards passing along with two touchdowns and an interception. His first NFL touchdown was a thing of beauty.

Ja'Marr Chase - WR - Cinncinati Bengals

The Bengals had an overtime win over the Vikings and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had himself a day. The former LSU wideout had five catches for 101 yards and this touchdown.

.@Real10jayy__ saw that ball and took it to the HOUSE.



📺: #MINvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/T9jt61X2w9 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 12, 2021

Elijah Mitchell - RB - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had the game against Detroit seemingly inhand as they led 31-10 at half-time. But Jared Goff and the Lions fought back to a 33-41 scoreline that made things uncomfortable for San Francisco.

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell had one of the plays of the game as he gashed the Lions secondary on his way to scoring his first touchdown.

Trey Lance - QB - San Francisco 49ers

Much had been made when Lance was selected by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft and on opening day he saw his first piece of NFL action.

Taking over in the red zone, Lance ran a play action and found his receiver wide open on his very first NFL pass. Not a bad way to start your NFL career.

Evan McPherson - K - Cinncinati Bengals

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson lived every player's dream on Sunday. After a titanic struggle against the Minnesota Vikings, the game went into overtime.

Quarterback Joe Burrow got his team into field goal range with seconds remaining and the rookie kicker had ice in his veins after taking the kick twice due to a timeout called by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

It certainly was a huge day for all rookies across the league as we opened the 2021/22 NFL with a bang.

