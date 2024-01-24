Packers’ $40,300,000 Aaron Rodgers consideration makes NFL playoffs run with Jordan Love all the more impressive

The Green Bay Packers had an Aaron Rodgers problem since they were eliminated from the 2022 season. The quarterback made it clear that he wanted to move to a new team, and after he was traded to the New York Jets, the franchise was left with over $40 million in dead money.

A season later, the Packers have a bright future. Jordan Love has developed as expected after some bumpy stops during the season, while the wide receiver group developed massively along. As a result, Green Bay has a young, talented team that should be a contender for a long time - and if you consider the amount of money they couldn't use due to Rodgers, it makes it all more impressive.

Jordan Love's impressive 2023 season makes for a bright future for the Green Bay Packers

Not even the most optimistic Packers fan would be sure that Jordan Love would end the year the way he did: putting the team on his shoulders and playing at a very high level. Even more so if we take into account the first half of the regular season, with the quarterback being terrible at the deep throws and suffering interceptions all over the place.

Green Bay lost to teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants and ended up 3-6. Love, Matt LaFleur and the rest of the organization encountered problems, but they knew how to bide their time. And they were rewarded.

With less space available on the salary cap, they were obliged to ride the season with a young group of receivers and one of the cheapest offenses in the league. The development was massive, the coaching was excellent and the season was a success.

Packers' projected cap space for 2024

According to Spotrac, the team has just $7.94 million available in cap space entering the 2024 offseason. But that's a good number considering how much space will be open before the start of the new league year, with players such as David Bakhtiari probably released to open cap space.

Their dead cap for 2024 isn't nearly as high as this year. They'll be able to pull off massive deals if they want to do so.

Full list of Packers free agents in 2024

Unrestricted Free Agents

RB A.J. Dillon CB Keisean Nixon TE Josiah Deguara S Darnell Savage S Christian Uphoff S Jonathan Owens S Johnathan Ford OT Yosh Nijman G Jon Runyan TE Tyler Davis

Restricted/Exclusive-Rights Free Agents

WR Bo Melton OT Caleb Jones S Zayne Anderson RB Patrick Taylor P Daniel Whelan S Benny Rapp III CB Robert Rochell