Packers-49ers weather report: Latest on conditions in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium for NFC Divisional Round showdown

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are set to face off in a crunch NFC Divisional Round game in the 2023-24 season. San Francisco enters the game as significant favorites, thanks to its standing as the first seed in the NFC. However, Green Bay won't be pushovers, as evidenced by its demolition job against the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round.

The fixture will be played at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, and we will be looking at the weather forecast. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expected game weather for the Packers vs 49ers game

According to BET MGM, the predicted daytime weather high is 64 degrees, while the nighttime low is 53 degrees. Also, AccuWeather’s RealFeel night temperature is 47 degrees.

Furthermore, there is a 55% chance of rain and a 2% chance of thunderstorms. The projected daytime rain accumulation is 0.02 inches. Also, there's an 87% night-time chance of rain and a 17% night-time chance of thunderstorms, with the projected night-time rain accumulation being 0.24 inches.

As for the wind forecast, BET MGM states that the daytime wind is predicted at S 7 mph, with wind gusts of 13 mph, while the night-time wind is predicted to be S 7 mph from the southeast, with wind gusts of 17 mph.

Expand Tweet

Are Packers vs 49ers tickets still on sale?

Yes, the Green Bay Packers versus San Francisco 49ers tickets are still on sale. According to the New York Post, there are last-minute tickets for the 2022 NFC divisional round rematch.

According to reports, prices start at $194 before fees on Vivid Seats. Also, 100-level seats can be purchased at $317 before fees. Other popular categories of tickets are the North Field Seats for $3879, 200-Level for $239, and 300-Level seats for $259.

Fans who purchase the tickets will get the chance to watch one of the most compelling divisional round games in the 2023-24 season. Kyle Shanahan coached San Francisco to the best record in the NFC Conference during the regular season, and they'll be up against Matt LaFleur's young and dynamic Packers.

The 49ers come into the game well-rested after a wildcard round bye. As for Green Bay, it is fresh off sending Dak Prescott and Co. on a one-way trip to Cancun after inflicting a surprise wildcard round beating on America's Team.

The 49ers versus Packers game has the potential to be a classic, and the weather at Levi's Stadium looks very conducive for playoff football.