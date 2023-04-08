“The Jets are f**ked” – Packers fans claim NY has lost all leverage in Aaron Rodgers trade after GM’s latest move

Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets is going to happen, but there's no timetable as talks with the Green Bay Packers are still ongoing.

However, Jets general manager Joe Douglas gave hope to the fanbase when he declared that Rodgers was coming to the franchise. The four-time league MVP has openly stated that he wants to play for New York.

One major concern has been the matter of which team has leverage in making this trade happen. Packers fans took to Twitter to claim that New York has lost said leverage thanks to Douglas' comments:

Locke @patrickspohr 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ @uSTADIUM This guy sure knows how to negotiate...🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ @uSTADIUM This guy sure knows how to negotiate... 😂😂😂😂🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️

Shauna @SportsChickGuru

A GM should never make statements like that until the trade has become final. Never…

This is how eggs ends up on one’s face.

@AaronNagler #Packers #GoPackGo twitter.com/ustadium/statu… uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM Video of Douglas telling fans Aaron Rodgers is coming. twitter.com/ustadium/statu… Video of Douglas telling fans Aaron Rodgers is coming. twitter.com/ustadium/statu… https://t.co/pa6t6HCyH4 Man, after that statement by Douglas, I’d up my price to 3 first round picks!A GM should never make statements like that until the trade has become final. Never…This is how eggs ends up on one’s face. Man, after that statement by Douglas, I’d up my price to 3 first round picks!A GM should never make statements like that until the trade has become final. Never…This is how eggs ends up on one’s face.@AaronNagler #Packers #GoPackGo twitter.com/ustadium/statu…

Yet, some Jets fans wonder if a deal has been done for Aaron Rodgers:

jets west @jetstothewest @uSTADIUM i wonder if it’s about to be done. this is hella bold for a gm to say before a trade is finalized @uSTADIUM i wonder if it’s about to be done. this is hella bold for a gm to say before a trade is finalized

herman888888 @herman_8888 @uSTADIUM Can’t Wait!! Gotta see AR12 in the beautiful Green and White!! Jets Baby !! @uSTADIUM Can’t Wait!! Gotta see AR12 in the beautiful Green and White!! Jets Baby !!

Douglas' comment came at a WFAN event in Jersey City where the radio show Boomer & Gio was hosting an event.

Boomer Esiason asked the New York Jets general manager about when Rodgers would be arriving.

Douglas responded that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be with the team come the start of the 2023 season:

“He’s gonna be here."

The question at this point is that of compensation. The signal-caller is set to make $59.5 million this upcoming season, which could determine the asking price.

If the Packers are willing to pay a percentage of that salary, the draft capital they get from the New York Jets will likely be more. Should the Jets have to pay the whole $59.5 million, Douglas would likely want Green Bay's asking price to match that.

Is there another team in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes?

On his FS1 show, Craig Carton asserted that trade talks between the Jets and Packers are falling apart and that Rodgers could end up on the West Coast:

“The New York Jets are about to lose Aaron Rodgers. The Patriots are about to get rid of Mac Jones and trade for Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers if he doesn’t go to San Francisco. It's all falling apart. It is all falling apart at the seams."

Carton added:

"All of our dreams of Aaron Rodgers wearing Jet Green and Odell Beckham Jr. joining him and the New York Jets being the team to beat. It's all crumbling because we don't want to give back a pick or they don't want to take.”

In February, the future Hall of Fame quarterback said he had no interest in playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

We'll see if an agreement can be reached between Green Bay and New York this offseason and what happens if they can't.

