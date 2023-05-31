Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers ended a bit controversially before being traded to the New York Jets. He apparently wasn't on the same page with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The two have presented very different stories on how things played out at the end.

Gutekunst claimed that Rodgers consistently ignored his calls and texts during the offseason when trying to have a conversation about his Packers' future. Rodgers mostly denied the accusations, instead claiming that Gutekunst was simply plotting to get rid of him and twisting the story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's how Aaron Rodgers explained his stance during a recent interview outlined by The Athletic:

“Did Brian text me more than I texted him? Yeah, but did I ghost him? No. I texted him back. There was back-and-forths that we had, and so this is the story you wanna go with?

"You’re gonna stand on this hill of austerity and say that, arguably in the conversation of the best player in your franchise history, you’re gonna say I couldn’t get a hold of him and that’s why we had to move on?

"Like, c’mon man. Just tell the truth, you wanted to move on. You didn’t like the fact that we didn’t communicate all the time. Like, listen, I talk to the people that I like.”

Many Packers fans took issue with the way Rodgers publicly insulted Gutenkunst. Here are some of the top comments on Reddit about the situation:

The general consensus seems to be that while fans truly appreciate everything Aaron Rodgers did for them on the field, they are relieved that the drama he brings is finally gone. Many of them seem prepared or even excited to move on to the next chapter in Green Bay.

Who will replace Aaron Rodgers as Packers QB?

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

Jordan Love will finally get his opportunity to take over as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. He was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and has been patiently awaiting his chance since then.

In three years with the team, he has appeared in just ten games and started only one of them.

The 2023 NFL season will begin the Jordan Love era in Green Bay. The Packers are hoping it can be as successful as their last two consecutive quarterback eras, spanning the last 30 straight years.

Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre combined to win seven NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl rings during their Hall of Fame careers. The question now is whether Jordan Love can replicate their success.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes