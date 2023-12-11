Packers-Giants weather report: What's in store for Week 14 Monday Night Football?

The Green Bay Packers will meet the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 14. The Giants enter this game with a 4-8 record, although they had won two straight games against the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders before their bye week in Week 13.

The Packers will want to extend their winning streak to four games tonight to increase their chances of making the playoffs. Given the difficulty of the opponents, the team's recent stunning victories over the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs in the last two weeks rank among the best consecutive wins by the team this season.

In a game that will remind fans of some thrilling postseason contests from over a decade ago, New York will try to ruin things for a revitalized Green Bay team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

What is the weather like in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday?

It's highly unlikely that there will be snow at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. As a result, traction on the field is unlikely to pose a problem, according to Odds Shopper. The forecasted temperature will be a chilly 38°F, but it will still be pleasant. However, passing and punting may be impacted by the stronger wind gusts that are expected to be around 6 to 15 mph.

If the wind presents problems, the Green Bay Packers receivers can be the ones who suffer the most in terms of fantasy football.

Expand Tweet

Giants vs. Packers history: Last 5 matchups

The Green Bay Packers have triumphed over the New York Giants three times in their last five meetings. The Giants scored 96 points in those games, while the Packers scored 127 points.

Below are the outcomes of their last five games:

1. The Giants beat the Packers 27-22 on the road on October 9, 2022.

2. The Packers beat the Giants 31-13 on the road on December 1, 2019.

3. The Packers beat the Giants 38-13 at home on January 8, 2017.

4. The Packers beat the Giants at home 23-16 on October 9, 2016.

5. The Giants beat the Packers at home 27-14 on November 27, 2013.

Expand Tweet

Week 14 MNF: How to watch Giants vs. Packers live

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will play Monday night football starting at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ABC and will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game's announcing team consists of sideline reporter Lisa Salters, color analyst Troy Aikman, and play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

The game will be available on platforms such as ESPN+, FuboTV, NFL+, and SlingTV.

Below are all the specifics on how to watch the game:

Date and Time : Monday, Dec. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV : ABC

: ABC Announcers : Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) Streaming : ESPN+, NFL +

: ESPN+, NFL + Referee: Land Clark