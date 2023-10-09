Packers injury report Week 5: Latest on Christian Watson, Aaron Jones and more

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with some key injuries to begin the season but are starting to get healthier and are 2-2 to begin the season. The Packers are led by quarterback Jordan Love, who has been up-and-down in his first year as the starting quarterback. But, with some players returning to the lineup and getting healthier, it should help Green Bay.

Let's take at the Packers' injury report entering Week 5 of the 2023 season.

Green Bay Packers Week 5 Injury Update

Green Bay Packers injury report

The Green Bay Packers have running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Jaire Alexander, and safety Rudy Ford all on the injury report. All three players' statuses for the Packers Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders are up in the air.

Christian Watson, meanwhile, was not listed on the injury report which is good news for the wide receiver, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the first four weeks.

Also, starting guards Elgton Jenkins and Jon Ryan are both off the injury report and will be playing on Monday.

Aaron Jones injury update

Aaron Jones is questionable

Aaron Jones was a limited participant in practice all week and is officially listed as questionable heading into Monday Night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones was also questionable last week and did play in the Packers' loss to the Detroit Lions. Also, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur indicated Jones' workload in practice was the same as last week, which should indicate that he will play.

Jaire Alexander injury update

Jaire Alexander has been dealing with a back injury and was a limited participant in every practice this week.

Alexander has missed the last two weeks but head coach Matt LaFleur said the safety did everything in practice they wanted him to do.

"He did everything we asked him to do. We'll see how he's feeling on Monday night."

Alexander is officially listed as questionable for Monday Night but it would be a big boost to the defense if he can play.

Christian Watson injury update

Christian Watson is off the injury report

Christian Watson is off the Green Bay Packers injury report, as he has dealt with a hamstring injury through the first four weeks.

Watson made his season debut last week and caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. It's likely he will receive more targets now that he is completely healthy.