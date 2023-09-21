Packers legend Brett Favre says he “doesn’t feel sorry” for Nick Chubb but demands rule change from NFL

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre says he doesn't feel sorry for Nick Chubb. Chubb was the Cleveland Browns starting running back, but on Monday Night, he suffered a gruesome injury that will keep him out of for the entire season.

The injury was difficult to see for most NFL fans as Chubb is one of the best running backs in the league. However, Favre says he didn't feel sorry for Chubb.

Speaking on Fearless with Jason Whitlock, the former quarterback says he does want that hit made illegal.

"I don't feel sorry for him," he said. "But I think that you're right. I think one hit that they need to penalize or try to take out of the game is going below the knees. Obviously from the side and behind. You can't do that. That's illegal. But I think going real low is very dangerous for any player. They've eliminated a chop block at the line. Crackback lock. They've eliminated that.

"But I think they need to eliminate going low on below the knees," he continued. "It looks like that's the type of hit that he got the other night ... A major injury for running back is gonna occur going below the knees. And that was a great example the other night."

The hit to the knees of Chubb caused the gruesome injury that will keep him out for the season.

Nick Chubb injury update: What's the latest on the Browns running back?

The Cleveland Browns haven't announced the details of Nick Chubb's injury but revealed the running back has endured a season-ending surgery.

According to reports, Chubb may need two surgeries to correctly heal his injury. Chubb is expected to have one surgery within a week or so and the other happening several weeks later.

As of right now, there is no timeline on when Chubb could potentially return, but his 2023 season is officially over.

Who could replace Nick Chubb for the Browns?

With Nick Chubb being out for the season, the Cleveland Browns signed Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal.

Although the Browns brought back Hunt, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Jerome Ford will remain Cleveland's starting running back for the foreseeable future.

When Chubb went down, Ford finished the game with 16 carries for 106 yards. Pierre Strong Jr. will also likely get a few snaps in the Browns backfield now.