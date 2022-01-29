Packers could lose another key offensive staffer to Bears

The Green Bay Packers must still be in a state of shock after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round last weekend. But things move fast in the NFL, and the goal now is to keep the organization intact amid so much change.

The first monumental change was offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett getting the Denver Broncos head coaching job. He heads there with rumors of Aaron Rodgers following him into the mountains to lead the Broncos back to greatness. That, in itself, is enough of a rumor to dominate NFL headlines for the next few months.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has an offensive background, but losing Hackett is a tough blow. He may be losing another top offensive coach in Luke Getsy, who may get a shot to call plays in Chicago. NFL insider Albert Breer explained how new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus could offer Getsy his first coordinator job and a chance to call the plays.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Bears coach Matt Eberflus will interview coaches this weekend. Chicago will be open-minded. But a name to watch—Packers pass-game coordinator Luke Getsy. There's a relationship there, and Eberflus could offer Getsy play-calling, which he won't get in GB.



Getsy's been in demand. Bears coach Matt Eberflus will interview coaches this weekend. Chicago will be open-minded. But a name to watch—Packers pass-game coordinator Luke Getsy. There's a relationship there, and Eberflus could offer Getsy play-calling, which he won't get in GB.Getsy's been in demand.

Getsy has worked alongside LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers since 2019 and was also with the team from 2014-2017. That type of relationship is not going to land Rodgers in Chicago. Rather, it has the potential to tear down LaFleur's staff on offense at a crucial time for the franchise.

Packers losing their top staff members on offense

Washington Football Team v Green Bay Packers

LaFleur is going to find out how good of a coach he really is in 2022. He lost his top assistant in Hackett and may lose the next in line in Getsy. And let's say Rodgers decides to play elsewhere and demands a trade, whether that is Denver or another city. That could mean Davante Adams demands to be sent there as well.

Jordan Love would, thus, begin his tenure as the starting quarterback at a huge disadvantage. These changes are also happening near the beginning of February, so LaFleur may have a tough time replenishing his staff.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Luke Domask @Ljd_80 @mattschneidman How is Getsy not the leader in the clubhouse to be OC for GB now? Interview him all you want. @mattschneidman How is Getsy not the leader in the clubhouse to be OC for GB now? Interview him all you want. Getsy wouldn't call plays in GB because LaFleur does. Bears have a defensive head coach, so Getsy would call plays there. twitter.com/Ljd_80/status/… Getsy wouldn't call plays in GB because LaFleur does. Bears have a defensive head coach, so Getsy would call plays there. twitter.com/Ljd_80/status/…

This is all a worst-case scenario for Green Bay. The only way to salvage the situation is to convince Rodgers to stick round. That ensures Adams stays as well, and the team can chase a Super Bowl, once again, next season. That is true no matter who is on the staff because of how great Rodgers is as a quarterback.

LaFleur is still the one calling the plays, so there would be continuity for Love if he does get the starting job next year. The tough part will be switching the coaches he communicates with the most on a daily basis so early in his career.

The Packers may be able to convince Getsy to stay if he is given more responsibilities. LaFleur taking a step back within the offense may be what it takes to ensure some continuity for the Packers offense in 2022, whether Rodgers stays or goes.

