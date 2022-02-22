Packers must franchise tag Davante Adams to avoid blowing an Aaron Rodgers reunion

The Green Bay Packers seemed to be headed for a breakup at the start of the 2021 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers indicated it was his final run and that likely meant Davante Adams was going to want out as well.

Well, things have changed since then. The quarterback took home a second consecutive NFL MVP award and seemingly patched things up with the front office. The only loser in this situation is Jordan Love.

But there is still no certainty that Rodgers is coming back. One key factor in his decision-making process could be what the team does with its top receiver in Adams.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Starting tomorrow and until March 8, teams can apply the franchise or transition tag on a player with an expiring contract.



This discussion is gaining traction as the window to place the franchise tag on players begins. Adams is currently without a deal and is a prime candidate to be tagged. If the team fails to do so, it could cost them their quarterback as well.

Packers have an easy decision to make with Davante Adams

There is no convincing argument against placing the tag on the receiver other than it will be a hefty price at around $19 million for one season. But if the goal is to go all-in with Rodgers for a few more years, Adams needs to remain as his top target.

The front office can quickly tag Adams as a sign to Rodgers that they are committed to staying competitive and doing whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl. This is a sharp contrast to the messaging from when the team drafted Love only two years ago.

Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler NFL fans have to stop thinking Davante Adams is going to hit the open market. MAYBE the Packers tag & trade him - maybe. Most likely? They tag him then get a deal done. He's on a HOF path. No way on God's Green & Gold Earth do they just let him walk. NFL fans have to stop thinking Davante Adams is going to hit the open market. MAYBE the Packers tag & trade him - maybe. Most likely? They tag him then get a deal done. He's on a HOF path. No way on God's Green & Gold Earth do they just let him walk.

Using the franchise tag ensures the team has control over Adams in multiple ways. If Rodgers does stay, they can then negotiate a deal with the receiver for an extension.

Yet if the star signal-caller leaves, they can trade the receiver instead of letting him walk for nothing. The only "risk" is the $19 million price tag.

This is a receiver who has eclipsed 100 targets every season since 2016.

He just capped off a 2021 campaign with 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns after leading the NFL in touchdowns with 18 in 2020. That 2020 mark also came in only 14 games played.

The Packers have already gone years without really adding much receiver help aside from Adams. Even bringing Randall Cobb back this season was a surprise move and one seemingly geared towards making Rodgers happy.

But if they want to maintain all the goodwill built, the franchise tag must be used on Adams. They should do it as soon as possible to avoid wasting any time in figuring out the quarterback situation for 2022 and beyond.

