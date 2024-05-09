Packers opponents in 2024: Which teams will Green Bay play home and away this year?

The Green Bay Packers were one of the biggest surprises last season as they exceeded most expectations. They entered the year as the youngest team in the entire NFL and appeared to be in a rebuilding phase after replacing Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love as QB1. They ended up making it into the NFL Playoffs and defeated the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the Divisional Round.

The franchise will now look to build off of last year's success and take another step forward during the 2024 NFL season. In order to return to the playoffs, they will need to put together a solid regular season.

Complete 2024 NFL schedule for the Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love

Home Games

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers

Away Games

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles

A must-watch Green Bay Packers game in 2024

While the Green Bay Packers have an overall interesting schedule in the 2024 NFL season, their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers jumps out as the most intriguing. The two teams faced off in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs last year, with the 49ers coming away with a narrow 24-21 victory to advance to the Conference Championship game.

Green Bay will have an opportunity to get some revenge on the team that eliminated it from the postseason last year and will have a more favorable situation to potentially do so. This time, the game will be played on Lambeau Field instead of at Levi's Stadium.

Who is the Green Bay Packers' most important player in the 2024 NFL season?

Jordan Love would be the most obvious player that needs to have a good year for the Green Bay Packers to continue having success. This is mostly due to the massive importance of the quarterback for any team. When looking at the rest of their roster, it may be one of their newcomers who will have the most expectations to be a reliable contributor.

The franchise made an interesting decision during the offseason to move on from long-time starting running back Aaron Jones and replace him with free-agent acquisition Josh Jacobs. He brings a different style to their backfield, and considering their bold move in acquiring him, he will need to step up and play a major role for their offense.

