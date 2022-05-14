Watch: Packers' David Bakhtiari pumps up crowd at Bucks playoff game with viral beer chug 

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari got the crowd into it at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for the Bucks' playoff game versus the Boston Celtics.

The two-time All-Pro Green Bay left tackle was shown on the jumbotron during Game Six of the Eastern Conference semifinals game at the Fiserv Forum. As is tradition, Bakhtiari quickly went on to slam down two beers.

ESPN NBA analyst and former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy said this during the Game Six matchup of the Packers' left tackle chugging beer:

“Those must have cost $25 each!”

Bakhtiari was sitting next to a teammate, Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan, as singer Todd Rundgren’s song “Bang on the Drums”, the song they play at Lambeau Field when the Packers score a touchdown, blasted through the speakers during the game.

However, this wasn’t the first time Bakhtiari was taking down a beer on the Bucks' home court. There was a moment back in 2019 where the left tackle outshined his quarterback, Bucks minority owner and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is more of a sipper, not a chugger.

Last year during the Bucks’ Game Three victory in the NBA Finals versus the Phoenix Suns, the three-time Pro Bowl left tackle was again chugging beers with his father.

As for the Game Six matchup, the Bucks came up short against the Celtics, losing by a score of 108 – 95. Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum had 40 points while Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points in the loss.

David Bakhtiari and his career with the Packers

He was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He’s started 119 regular-season games for Green Bay and nine in the playoffs for Green Bay.

In 2020, he signed a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million in new money. The six-foot-four, 310-pound left tackle played in just one game last season while recovering from a torn ACL injury suffered in 2021.

We’ll see if the 30-year-old will get to chug some more beers should the Bucks come out on top in their series versus the Celtics.

