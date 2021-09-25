Packers vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 26th | NFL Season 2021-22

The Green Bay Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. It is both teams' first Sunday Night Football game of the year. It is also the first time the 49ers will play a primetime game in 2021.

On the other hand, the Packers will play back-to-back primetime matches after facing the Detroit Lions on last week's Monday Night Football.

In Week 1, the Packers had a blowout loss, 3-38, against the New Orleans Saints, but bounced back with a big Week 2 win, 35-17, against the Lions.

The 49ers and the Lions put on a 41-33 showdown in Week 1. In Week 2, even after losing all of their running backs, the 49ers managed to win, 17-11 in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Packers vs. 49ers Match Details

Green Bay Packers (1-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

Sunday, Sep 26, 8:20 PM ET

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA.

Packers vs. 49ers Betting Odds

GamingToday @GamingTodayNews Packers Vs. 49ers Odds: Sunday Night Football Betting Preview ift.tt/3zw0ORT Packers Vs. 49ers Odds: Sunday Night Football Betting Preview ift.tt/3zw0ORT

Spreads:

Packers: +4.0 (-110)

49ers: -4.0 (-110).

Moneyline:

Packers: +165

49ers: -200.

Totals:

Packers: o48.5 (-110)

49ers: u48.5 (-110).

Packers vs. 49ers Picks

The Packers want to keep playing as they did in last week's second half. Aaron Rodgers and the offense were efficient throughout the game, but the defense changed from water to wine after the break.

After giving up 17 points to the Lions in the first half, defensive coordinator Joe Barry made adjustments in the defense, and the team did not give up any points in the second half.

The 49ers are undefeated after two games, and playing at Levi's Stadium, they want to improve to 3-0. The task will be herculean, not only because they will face the reigning MVP and a hot Aaron Jones, but also because injuries in the running back position shred the team.

Packers vs. 49ers Key Injuries

Packers

Elgton Jenkins (ANKLE) doubtful

Josiah Deguara (CONCUSSION) questionable

Tyler Lancaster (BACK) questionable

Vernon Scott (HAMSTRING) questionable

Eric Stokes (QUADRICEP) questionable

Dominique Dafney (HIP) questionable.

49ers

JaMycal Hasty (ANKLE) doubtful

Elijah Mitchell (SHOULDER) doubtful

Arik Armstead (ADDUCTOR) doubtful

Kevin Givens (ANKLE) doubtful

Trey Sermon (CONCUSSION) questionable

Javon Kinlaw (KNEE) questionable

Emmanuel Moseley (KNEE) questionable.

Packers vs. 49ers Head to Head

Daire Carragher @DaireCarragher It’s nice that the Packers-49ers rivalry of the late 90’s has kinda been rejuvenated in the last few years.



I know a lot of people will say you can’t compare the two, I agree you can’t.



But still, SF are probably the Packers biggest rival of the last half decade. It’s nice that the Packers-49ers rivalry of the late 90’s has kinda been rejuvenated in the last few years.



I know a lot of people will say you can’t compare the two, I agree you can’t.



But still, SF are probably the Packers biggest rival of the last half decade.

The two teams have faced each other 70 times, including eight postseason games. The Packers won 37 games, and the 49ers won 32 games. Only once, have they tied.

The 49ers won two of their last three games and six of their previous ten, including a blowout 37-8 win in 2019.

Coach Yac 🗣 @Coach_Yac



Throwback to the Niners beating the hell out of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, 37-8. It’s Packers week…Throwback to the Niners beating the hell out of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, 37-8. #49ers It’s Packers week…



Throwback to the Niners beating the hell out of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, 37-8. #49ers https://t.co/pfY5zGbmh9

Packers vs. 49ers Prediction

After suffering one of their worst defeats ever against the Saints, the Packers bounced back against the Lions. The second half was great, and it showed that the defense can play at the same level as the offense, which should scare every team.

Even with the 2-0, the 49ers are not cruising after two weeks. Mainly because of all the injuries. San Francisco has only one healthy RB, and he was in the practice squad until this week. If Hasty, Mitchell, and Sermon cannot play this week, the 49ers will be in scalding waters.

Also Read

Prediction:

The Packers are favorites. In fact, considering all the 49ers' injuries and uncertainties, anything other than a Rodgers win and show would be shocking. Green Bay Packers 35-21 San Francisco 49ers.

Edited by Henno van Deventer