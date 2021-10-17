×
Create
Notifications

Packers vs Bears: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears in January 2021
Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears in January 2021
Giovani Izidorio Cesconetto
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 17, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Preview

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears. Packers vs. Bears is the oldest rivalry in the NFL.

The Packers are on a four-win streak. Last week, they won 25-22 in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bears are on a two-win streak. Last week, they recorded a morale-boosting 20-9 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears injury report

Green Bay Packers

#Packers list Elgton Jenkins as questionable for Sunday vs. the Bears. Final #GBvsCHI injury report 📝 packers.com/news/packers-b…

Player

Position
InjuryGame Status
Davante AdamsWRNIR - Resting VetNot Listed
Randall CobbWRNIR - Resting VetNot Listed
Marcedes LewisTENIR - Resting VetNot Listed
Jack HeflinDLAnkleNot Listed
Aaron JonesRBAnkleNot Listed
Josh MyersC/GFingerNot Listed
Robert TonyanTEKneeNot Listed
Vernon ScottSKneeNot Listed
Elgton JenkinsGAnkleQuestionable
Malik TaylorWRIllnessQuestionable
Dennis KellyOTBackOut
Kevin KingCBShoulderOut

The Packers have a big problem with cornerback Kevin King, the only trustworthy player they have in a secondary that even with him is problematic.

But the Packers must be happy that the team's biggest offensive weapons, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, are ready to face the Bears.

Chicago Bears

Do the bears have the largest injury report of all time this week??
@ChicagoBears
  • Player
PositionInjuryGame Status
  • Justin Fields
QBRib/KneeNot Listed
Jimmy GrahamTENon-injury/resting veteranNot Listed
Christian JonesLBBackNot Listed
Darnell MooneyWRGroinNot Listed
Danny TrevathanLBKneeNot Listed
Akiem HicksDLGroinQuestionable
Khalil MackLBFootQuestionable
Allen Robinson IIWRAnkleQuestionable
Xavier CrawfordDBBackQuestionable
Duke ShelleyDBAnkleQuestionable
Joel IyiegbuniweLBHamstringQuestionable
Jakeem Grant Sr.WRGroinQuestionable
Ryan NallRBAnkleQuestionable
Artie BurnsDBFootQuestionable
Eddie JacksonDBKneeQuestionable
JP HoltzTEQuadOut
Caleb JohnsonLBKneeOut

The Bears are undoubtedly worried about Khalil Mack's questionable status. The linebacker is one of the team's best players, and one of their hopes of containing rival quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones.

Bears fans will happily receive the news that rookie quarterback Justin Fields is not carrying an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears starting lineup

Green Bay Packers

QB – Aaron Rodgers | RB – Aaron Jones | WR – Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb | TE – Robert Tonyan | OL – Elgton Jenkins (Q), Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Billy Turner.

DL – Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB – Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell, Jaylon Smith, Rashan Gary | CB – Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles | S – Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K – Mason Crosby | P – Corey Bojorquez.

Chicago Bears

Also Read

QB – Justin Fields | RB – Khalil Herbert | WR – Allen Robinson II (Q), Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin | TE – Cole Kmet | OL – Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Elijah Wilkinson.

DL – Akiem Hicks (Q), Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB – Khalil Mack (Q), Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Robert Quinn | CB – Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S – Tashaun Gipson Sr., Eddie Jackson (Q) | K – Cairo Santos | P – Pat O'Donnell.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी