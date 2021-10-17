Packers vs Bears: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears. Packers vs. Bears is the oldest rivalry in the NFL.

The Packers are on a four-win streak. Last week, they won 25-22 in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bears are on a two-win streak. Last week, they recorded a morale-boosting 20-9 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears injury report

Green Bay Packers

Player Position

Injury Game Status Davante Adams WR NIR - Resting Vet Not Listed Randall Cobb WR NIR - Resting Vet Not Listed Marcedes Lewis TE NIR - Resting Vet Not Listed Jack Heflin DL Ankle Not Listed Aaron Jones RB Ankle Not Listed Josh Myers C/G Finger Not Listed Robert Tonyan TE Knee Not Listed Vernon Scott S Knee Not Listed Elgton Jenkins G Ankle Questionable Malik Taylor WR Illness Questionable Dennis Kelly OT Back Out Kevin King CB Shoulder Out

The Packers have a big problem with cornerback Kevin King, the only trustworthy player they have in a secondary that even with him is problematic.

But the Packers must be happy that the team's biggest offensive weapons, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, are ready to face the Bears.

Chicago Bears

Player Position Injury Game Status Justin Fields QB Rib/Knee Not Listed Jimmy Graham TE Non-injury/resting veteran Not Listed Christian Jones LB Back Not Listed Darnell Mooney WR Groin Not Listed Danny Trevathan LB Knee Not Listed Akiem Hicks DL Groin Questionable Khalil Mack LB Foot Questionable Allen Robinson II WR Ankle Questionable Xavier Crawford DB Back Questionable Duke Shelley DB Ankle Questionable Joel Iyiegbuniwe LB Hamstring Questionable Jakeem Grant Sr. WR Groin Questionable Ryan Nall RB Ankle Questionable Artie Burns DB Foot Questionable Eddie Jackson DB Knee Questionable JP Holtz TE Quad Out Caleb Johnson LB Knee Out

The Bears are undoubtedly worried about Khalil Mack's questionable status. The linebacker is one of the team's best players, and one of their hopes of containing rival quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones.

Bears fans will happily receive the news that rookie quarterback Justin Fields is not carrying an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears starting lineup

Green Bay Packers

QB – Aaron Rodgers | RB – Aaron Jones | WR – Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb | TE – Robert Tonyan | OL – Elgton Jenkins (Q), Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Billy Turner.

DL – Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB – Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell, Jaylon Smith, Rashan Gary | CB – Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles | S – Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K – Mason Crosby | P – Corey Bojorquez.

Chicago Bears

QB – Justin Fields | RB – Khalil Herbert | WR – Allen Robinson II (Q), Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin | TE – Cole Kmet | OL – Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Elijah Wilkinson.

DL – Akiem Hicks (Q), Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB – Khalil Mack (Q), Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Robert Quinn | CB – Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S – Tashaun Gipson Sr., Eddie Jackson (Q) | K – Cairo Santos | P – Pat O'Donnell.

