Packers vs. Bengals: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL Season 2021-22

The Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals each entered Week 5 with an identical record of 3-1. Each record is perhaps surprising, as most Packers fans may have expected to be undefeated at this point.
Meanwhile, Bengals fans must be ecstatic over the play of their team. The Bengals sit atop the division lead, tied with the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.
Take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for each team heading into Sunday's huge NFC-AFC matchup.
Packers vs. Bengals injury report ahead of Week 5
Packers
The Packers have no players designated to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals. The Packers have been the talk of the NFL as of late in their signing of former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.
They have also just placed linebacker Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve after having back surgery.
Practice Status
LP - Limited Participation
FP - Full Participation
DNP - Did not participate
(-) - Not listed
Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have no players designated to officially miss Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers.
However, there are four players that did not practice on Thursday: center Trey Hopkins (knee), running back Joe Mixon (ankle), guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee), guard D'Ante Smith (illness), and cornerback Chidobe Awuzle (groin).
Practice Status
LP - Limited Participation
FP - Full Participation
DNP - Did not participate
(-) - Not listed
Packers vs. Bengals starting lineup
Packers
QB - Aaron Rodgers | HB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb | TE - Robert Tonyan | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Billy Turner
DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - De'Vondre Campbell, Jaylon Smith, Rashan Gary, Preston Smith | CB - Kevin King, Jaire Alexander | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez
Bengals
QB - Joe Burrow | HB - Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Xavier Su'a-Filo, Riley Reiff
DL - Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi | LB - Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Logan Wilson | CB - Chidobe Awuzie, Trae Waynes | S - Vonn Bell, Jesse Bates | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber