Packers vs. Bengals: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL Season 2021-22

The Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals each entered Week 5 with an identical record of 3-1. Each record is perhaps surprising, as most Packers fans may have expected to be undefeated at this point.

Meanwhile, Bengals fans must be ecstatic over the play of their team. The Bengals sit atop the division lead, tied with the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.

Take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for each team heading into Sunday's huge NFC-AFC matchup.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Packers-Bengals Thursday injury report. Dennis Kelly DNP with an illness. Elgton Jenkins upgraded to a limited participant. Packers-Bengals Thursday injury report. Dennis Kelly DNP with an illness. Elgton Jenkins upgraded to a limited participant. https://t.co/TZxPLA94k9

Packers vs. Bengals injury report ahead of Week 5

Packers

The Packers have no players designated to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals. The Packers have been the talk of the NFL as of late in their signing of former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

They have also just placed linebacker Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve after having back surgery.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Game Status Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder DNP DNP - Krys Barnes LB Concussion FP FP - AJ Dillon RB Back FP FP - Jack Heflin DL Ankle LP LP - Elgton Jenkins G Ankle DNP LP - Aaron Jones RB Ankle LP LP - Kevin King CB Concussion LP LP - Dean Lowry DL Ankle FP FP - Josh Myers C/G Finger DNP DNP - Chauncey Rivers LB Knee LP DNP - Isaac Yladom CB Quadricep FP FP - Marcedes Lewis TE NIR - DNP - Dennis Kelly T Illness - DNP -

Practice Status

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

DNP - Did not participate

(-) - Not listed

Bengals

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon was diagnosed with a low-grade ankle sprain that will leave him week to week, per source. Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon was diagnosed with a low-grade ankle sprain that will leave him week to week, per source.

The Cincinnati Bengals have no players designated to officially miss Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

However, there are four players that did not practice on Thursday: center Trey Hopkins (knee), running back Joe Mixon (ankle), guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee), guard D'Ante Smith (illness), and cornerback Chidobe Awuzle (groin).

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Game Status Trey Hopkins C Knee DNP DNP - Joe Mixon HB Ankle DNP DNP - Xavier Su'a-Filo G Knee DNP DNP - Trae Waynes CB Hamstring FP LP - D'Ante Smith G Illness DNP DNP - Chidobe Awuzle CB Groin LP LP - Tee Higgins WR Shoulder LP LP - Stanley Morgan WR Ribs LP LP - Larry Ogunjobi DT Knee LP LP - Mike Thomas WR Ankle LP LP - Jesse Bates III S Neck FP FP - Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Trap - - -

Practice Status

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

DNP - Did not participate

(-) - Not listed

Packers vs. Bengals starting lineup

Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | HB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb | TE - Robert Tonyan | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - De'Vondre Campbell, Jaylon Smith, Rashan Gary, Preston Smith | CB - Kevin King, Jaire Alexander | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Bengals

Also Read

QB - Joe Burrow | HB - Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Xavier Su'a-Filo, Riley Reiff

DL - Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi | LB - Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Logan Wilson | CB - Chidobe Awuzie, Trae Waynes | S - Vonn Bell, Jesse Bates | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Edited by Henno van Deventer