Packers vs. Broncos Week 7 Predictions, Odds, and Picks  - October 22 | 2023 NFL Season

The 2-3 Green Bay Packers head to play the Denver Broncos in Week 7. Green Bay just had their bye week and before that, lost 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Denver Broncos, meanwhile, are 1-5 and are on a two-game losing streak, having lost 19-8 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: Game details
Fixture: Green Bay Packers (2-3) vs. Denver Broncos (-1-5)
Date & Time: Sunday, October 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: Betting Odds
Spread
Packers -1 (-110)
Broncos +1 (-110)
Moneyline
Packers -115
Broncos -105
Total
Over 45 (-110)
Under 45 (-110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: Picks
The Green Bay Packers offense has struggled this season, so take Jordan Love to throw an interception at -150. Love has thrown six interceptions in the three games, throwing at least one in all three.
The other pick is Russell Wilson under 215.5 passing yards. Wilson has struggled this season and has gone under that number in the past two games. Green Bay also has a great defense, which should keep Wilson in check.
Packers vs. Broncos: Key Injuries
Packers
- CB Jaire Alexander (back), questionable
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), doubtful
- LB Quay Walker (knee), questionable
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), questionable
- G Elgton Jenkins (knee), questionable
Broncos
- TE Greg Dulrich (hamstring), doubtful
- S Kareem Jackson (neck), questionable
- S Justin Simmons (hip), questionable
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: Head-to-head
The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos have played each other 15 times including one playoff game. The all-time series is 7-7-1 with the last matchup happening in 2019 when the Packers won 27-16.
Packers vs. Broncos: Prediction
Both Green Bay and Denver's offenses are near the worst in the league, so the difference in this game will be the Packers' defense. Green Bay has a solid defense and should be able to contain Russell Wilson to get the win in a very low-scoring affair.
Prediction: Packers 17, Broncos 14
Poll : Who do you think wins?
Green Bay
Denver
0 votes