Packers vs. Broncos Week 7 Predictions, Odds, and Picks  - October 22 | 2023 NFL Season

The 2-3 Green Bay Packers head to play the Denver Broncos in Week 7. Green Bay just had their bye week and before that, lost 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Denver Broncos, meanwhile, are 1-5 and are on a two-game losing streak, having lost 19-8 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: Game details

Fixture: Green Bay Packers (2-3) vs. Denver Broncos (-1-5)

Date & Time: Sunday, October 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: Betting Odds

Spread

Packers -1 (-110)

Broncos +1 (-110)

Moneyline

Packers -115

Broncos -105

Total

Over 45 (-110)

Under 45 (-110)

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: Picks

The Green Bay Packers offense has struggled this season, so take Jordan Love to throw an interception at -150. Love has thrown six interceptions in the three games, throwing at least one in all three.

The other pick is Russell Wilson under 215.5 passing yards. Wilson has struggled this season and has gone under that number in the past two games. Green Bay also has a great defense, which should keep Wilson in check.

Packers vs. Broncos: Key Injuries

Packers

CB Jaire Alexander (back), questionable

LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), doubtful

LB Quay Walker (knee), questionable

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), questionable

G Elgton Jenkins (knee), questionable

Broncos

TE Greg Dulrich (hamstring), doubtful

S Kareem Jackson (neck), questionable

S Justin Simmons (hip), questionable

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: Head-to-head

The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos have played each other 15 times including one playoff game. The all-time series is 7-7-1 with the last matchup happening in 2019 when the Packers won 27-16.

Packers vs. Broncos: Prediction

Both Green Bay and Denver's offenses are near the worst in the league, so the difference in this game will be the Packers' defense. Green Bay has a solid defense and should be able to contain Russell Wilson to get the win in a very low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Packers 17, Broncos 14

