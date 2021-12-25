Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 Christmas Day Games

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Packers and Browns:
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report
Green Bay Packers injury report
Cleveland Browns injury report
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns starting lineup
Green Bay Packers
QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - Yosh Yijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly
DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez
Cleveland Browns
QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Joel Bitonio, Joel Bitonio, Nick Harris, Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III
DL - Ifeadi Odenigbo, Malik Jackson, Tommy Togiai, Porter Gustin | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greddy Williams | S - Grant Delpitt, M.J. Stewart Jr. | K - Chris Nagger | P - Dustin Colquitt