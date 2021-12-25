×
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 Christmas Day Games

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Dec 25, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Preview

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Packers and Browns:

Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report

Green Bay Packers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
David BakhtiariTKneeOut
Ty SummersLBHamstringOut
Malik TaylorWRShoulderOut
Billy TurnerGKneeOut
Dominique DafneyTEAnkleQuestionable

Cleveland Browns injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Kareem HuntRBCOVID-19Out
Jarvis LandryWRIllnessOut
Jedrick Wills Jr.LTCOVID-19Out
Malik McDowellDTCOVID-19Out
Jadeveon ClowneyDECOVID-19Out
Ronnie Harrison Jr.SCOVID-19Out
John Johnson IIISCOVID-19Out
Greg Newsome IICBConcussionOut
Jamie GillanPUndisclosedOut
Myles GarrettDEGroinQuestionable
Case KeenumQBIllnessQuestionable
Malik JacksonDTKneeQuestionable

Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns starting lineup

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - Yosh Yijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Joel Bitonio, Joel Bitonio, Nick Harris, Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III

DL - Ifeadi Odenigbo, Malik Jackson, Tommy Togiai, Porter Gustin | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greddy Williams | S - Grant Delpitt, M.J. Stewart Jr. | K - Chris Nagger | P - Dustin Colquitt

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
