Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 Christmas Day Games

Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns injury report

Green Bay Packers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status David Bakhtiari T Knee Out Ty Summers LB Hamstring Out Malik Taylor WR Shoulder Out Billy Turner G Knee Out Dominique Dafney TE Ankle Questionable

Cleveland Browns injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Kareem Hunt RB COVID-19 Out Jarvis Landry WR Illness Out Jedrick Wills Jr. LT COVID-19 Out Malik McDowell DT COVID-19 Out Jadeveon Clowney DE COVID-19 Out Ronnie Harrison Jr. S COVID-19 Out John Johnson III S COVID-19 Out Greg Newsome II CB Concussion Out Jamie Gillan P Undisclosed Out Myles Garrett DE Groin Questionable Case Keenum QB Illness Questionable Malik Jackson DT Knee Questionable

Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns starting lineup

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - Yosh Yijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Cleveland Browns

QB - Baker Mayfield | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones | TE - Austin Hooper | OL - Joel Bitonio, Joel Bitonio, Nick Harris, Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III

DL - Ifeadi Odenigbo, Malik Jackson, Tommy Togiai, Porter Gustin | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greddy Williams | S - Grant Delpitt, M.J. Stewart Jr. | K - Chris Nagger | P - Dustin Colquitt

