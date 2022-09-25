Packers vs Buccaneers: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

Week 3 of the NFL season sees two heavyweights squaring off as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers. It promises a lot as Aaron Rodgers goes up against Tom Brady. The last time they met was a couple of years ago, when the Buccaneeers won the NFC Championship game on their way to the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers have a perfect 2-0 record after defeating the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. The Packers are yet to get going and come into the game with a 1-1 record. They had their customary victory against the Chicago Bears that followed their opening week defeat against the Minnesota Vikings. It promises to be a fascinating game between two of the best quarterbacks of all time going head to head.

What time is the Packers vs Buccaneers game?

The Week 3 encounter between the two potential Super Bowl contenders and NFC rivals will take place at 4:25 PM ET at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

What channel is Packers vs Buccaneers on?

In the USA, the Patriots vs Steelers game will be broadcast live on FOX.

Packers vs Buccaneers live streaming guide

In the USA, NFL fans can live stream the contest on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Live streaming in Canada will be available on DAZN.

Packers vs Buccaneers injury report

Green Bay Packers Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status David Bakhtiari OT Knee DNP LP LP Questionable Randall Cobb WR Illness DNP DNP DNP Questionable Elgton Jenkins G Knee LP LP FP (-) Allen Lazard WR Ankle LP DNP LP (-) Marcedes Lewis TE Groin LP DNP LP Questionable Sammy Watkins WR Hamstring LP DNP DNP Out Christian Watson WR Hamstring LP DNP DNP Questionable Kenny Clark NT Groin (-) LP LP (-)

The Packers have four players listed as questionable and one player as out. There seems to be a particular weakness in the receiving department currently. Tight end Marcedes Lewis and wide receivers Randall Cobb and Christian Watson are questionable. It gets worse as wide receiver Sammy Watkins is out. If they have to win based on offensive firepower, Aaron Rodgers will have his work cut out for him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Carlton Davis CB Hip LP FP FP (-) Leonard Fournette RB Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable Russell Gage WR Hamstring LP LP DNP Questionable Chris Godwin WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Robert Hainsey C Knee LP FP FP (-) Akiem Hicks DE Foot DNP DNP DNP Out Julio Jones WR Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable Zyon McCollum CB Hamstring FP FP FP (-)

The Buccaneers have listed four players as questionable, two as doubtful and two as out. Although Tom Brady is listed with a finger injury, he is in line to start the game and no surprises are expected there.

Packers vs Buccaneers head-to-head record

The two teams have met each other 57 times (including two playoff games), with the Green Bay Packers winning 33 games and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning 23. They have also tied once.

Their last meeting in 2021 was the NFC Championship game when the Buccaneers defeated the Packers on the road 31-26. We will see what new fireworks occur today.

