Packers vs Chiefs weather report: Wisconsin weather causes trouble before Week 13’s SNF showdown

When the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs meet each other on Sunday night, it's likely that it will rain. Even though there could be up to 4 inches of rain throughout the game, the weather shouldn't significantly impact the teams' strategies by kickoff.

Although severe rain and snow were initially predicted for the game, between 7 and 9 a.m. ET this morning, the snowfall lightened from quite substantial to sprinkles.

According to the hourly forecasts, snow is expected to fall until around 5 p.m. ET. However, it will be cloudy and windy by kickoff, with a wind speed of approximately 8 mph.

Given that both teams are accustomed to playing in the late-season cold weather conditions, the weather shouldn't have a significant effect on how they play. It should also be alright because Lambeau Field must have been covered in preparation for significant rain and snowfall.

In particular, the weather shouldn't be an issue for the Green Bay Packers. Throughout his NFL career, Matt LaFleur, the head coach of the Packers, has overseen 15 games in December and has won all.

The Packers quarterback, Jordan Love, will only be starting in his first NFL game in cold temperatures despite the team's reputation for playing in the bitter cold. Despite having played collegiate ball at Utah State and having only had a few weeks of frigid practices under his belt, it will be intriguing to watch how he performs.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13

This season, there have been discussions over the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl winners, and their seeming underperformance. Nevertheless, they aim to demonstrate their domination in the division this weekend by moving one step nearer to another AFC West championship.

If the Chiefs defeat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field today, they will have a 9-3 record for the season.

On Sunday, the Chiefs and Packers game is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. NBC will air the game, with Melissa Stark calling from the sidelines and play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico and color analyst Cris Collinsworth in the commentary booth.

Below are all the details you need to watch and stream the Sunday Night Football game:

Date and Time: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Television: NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Peacock, SlingTV, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)