Packers vs. Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Green Bay Packers' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Rashan Gary
Lukas Van Ness
Brenton Cox Jr.
-
LDT
Colby Wooden
Nazir Stackhouse
-
-
RDT
Devonte Wyatt
Karl Brooks
Warren Brinson
-
RDE
Micah Parsons Q
Kingsley Enagbare
Barryn Sorrell Q
Collin Oliver O
WLB
Edgerrin Cooper
Nick Niemann
-
-
MLB
Quay Walker
-
-
-
SLB
Isaiah McDuffie
Ty'Ron Hopper
-
-
LCB
Keisean Nixon
Kamal Hadden
Micah Robinson
-
SS
Evan Williams
Zayne Anderson Q
-
-
FS
Xavier McKinney
Kitan Oladapo
-
-
RCB
Nate Hobbs Q
Bo Melton
-
-
NB
Javon Bullard
Carrington Valentine
-
-
Here's a look at the Green Bay Packers' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Brandon McManus
-
-
-
P
Daniel Whelan
-
-
-
H
Daniel Whelan
-
-
-
PR
Jayden Reed Q
Matthew Golden
Keisean Nixon
-
KR
Keisean Nixon
Bo Melton
-
-
LS
Matt Orzech
-
-
-
Detroit Lions depth chart
Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jared Goff
Kyle Allen
-
-
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
Craig Reynolds
Sione Vaki O
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Isaac TeSlaa
-
-
WR
Jameson Williams
Dominic Lovett
-
-
WR
Kalif Raymond
-
-
-
TE
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Shane Zylstra
Kenny Yeboah IR
LT
Taylor Decker
Giovanni Manu
Justin Herron IR
-
LG
Christian Mahogany
Miles Frazier O
-
-
C
Graham Glasgow
Kingsley Eguakun
-
-
RG
Tate Ratledge
Kayode Awosika
Colby Sorsdal IR
-
RT
Penei Sewell
Jamarco Jones IR
-
-
Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Aidan Hutchinson
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Tyrus Wheat
-
LDT
Tyleik Williams
Mekhi Wingo
Alim McNeill O
Levi Onwuzurike O
RDT
DJ Reader
Roy Lopez
Pat O'Connor
Chris Smith
RDE
Marcus Davenport
Tyler Lacy
Josh Paschal O
-
WLB
Alex Anzalone
Grant Stuard
Trevor Nowaske O
Malcolm Rodriguez O
MLB
Jack Campbell
Zach Cunningham
-
-
SLB
Derrick Barnes
Anthony Pittman
Ezekiel Turner IR
-
LCB
Terrion Arnold
Khalil Dorsey
-
-
SS
Brian Branch
Thomas Harper
Dan Jackson IR
-
FS
Kerby Joseph
Daniel Thomas
-
-
RCB
D.J. Reed
Rock Ya-Sin
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. IR
-
NB
Amik Robertson
Avonte Maddox
-
-
Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Bates
-
-
-
P
Jack Fox
-
-
-
H
Jack Fox
-
-
-
PR
Kalif Raymond
-
-
-
KR
Grant Stuard
Craig Reynolds
-
-
LS
Hogan Hatten
-
-
-
How to watch Packers vs. Lions? TV channel and live stream details for Week 1 game
The Packers vs. Lions clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the game on Paramount+ or Fubo.
Fans in Detroit can watch the matchup on WWJ (channel 62), while locals in Green Bay can tune in on WFRV (channel 5).
Here are some key details for the Packers vs. Lions Week 1 matchup:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS, WWJ (channel 62) for locals in Detroit and WFRV (channel 5) for locals in Green Bay
Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo
Venue: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
