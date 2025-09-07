  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Packers vs. Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Packers vs. Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 07, 2025 10:07 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

The Green Bay Packers will square off against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The contest will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ad

Ahead of the Packers vs. Lions game, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup for Week 1

Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

PositionStarter
QBJordan Love
RBJosh Jacobs
WRJayden Reed
WRMatthew Golden
WRRomeo Doubs
TETucker Kraft
LTRasheed Walker
LGAaron Banks
CElgton Jenkins
RGSean Rhyan
RTZach Tom
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
LDERashan Gary
LDTColby Wooden
RDTDevonte Wyatt
RDEMicah Parsons
WLBEdgerrin Cooper
MLBQuay Walker
SLBIsaiah McDuffie
LCBKeisean Nixon
SSEvan Williams
FSXavier McKinney
RCBNate Hobbs
NBJavon Bullard
Ad

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
PKBrandon McManus
PDaniel Whelan
HDaniel Whelan
PRJayden Reed
KRKeisean Nixon
LSMatt Orzech
Ad

Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Packers:

PositionStarter
QBJared Goff
RBJahmyr Gibbs
WRAmon-Ra St. Brown
WRJameson Williams
WRKalif Raymond
TESam LaPorta
LTTaylor Decker
LGChristian Mahogany
CGraham Glasgow
RGTate Ratledge
RTPenei Sewell
Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Packers:

PositionStarter
LDEAidan Hutchinson
LDTTyleik Williams
RDTDJ Reader
RDEMarcus Davenport
WLBAlex Anzalone
MLBJack Campbell
SLBDerrick Barnes
LCBTerrion Arnold
SSBrian Branch
FSKerby Joseph
RCBD.J. Reed
NBAmik Robertson
Ad

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Packers:

PositionStarter
PKJake Bates
PJack Fox
HJack Fox
PRKalif Raymond
KRGrant Stuard
LSHogan Hatten
Ad

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions depth chart

Green Bay Packers depth chart

Here's a look at the Green Bay Packers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJordan LoveMalik Willis--
RBJosh JacobsEmanuel WilsonChris BrooksMarShawn Lloyd IR
WRJayden Reed QDontayvion Wicks QChristian Watson O-
WRMatthew GoldenSavion Williams Q--
WRRomeo DoubsMalik Heath--
TETucker KraftLuke MusgraveJohn FitzPatrickBen Sims
LTRasheed WalkerJordan MorganJohn Williams O-
LGAaron BanksDonovan Jennings--
CElgton JenkinsSean RhyanJacob Monk IR-
RGSean RhyanDarian KinnardTravis Glover IR-
RTZach TomAnthony Belton--
Ad

Here's a look at the Green Bay Packers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDERashan GaryLukas Van NessBrenton Cox Jr.-
LDTColby WoodenNazir Stackhouse--
RDTDevonte WyattKarl BrooksWarren Brinson-
RDEMicah Parsons QKingsley EnagbareBarryn Sorrell QCollin Oliver O
WLBEdgerrin CooperNick Niemann--
MLBQuay Walker---
SLBIsaiah McDuffieTy'Ron Hopper--
LCBKeisean NixonKamal HaddenMicah Robinson-
SSEvan WilliamsZayne Anderson Q--
FSXavier McKinneyKitan Oladapo--
RCBNate Hobbs QBo Melton--
NBJavon BullardCarrington Valentine--
Ad

Here's a look at the Green Bay Packers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKBrandon McManus---
PDaniel Whelan---
HDaniel Whelan---
PRJayden Reed QMatthew GoldenKeisean Nixon-
KRKeisean NixonBo Melton--
LSMatt Orzech---
Ad

Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJared GoffKyle Allen--
RBJahmyr GibbsDavid MontgomeryCraig ReynoldsSione Vaki O
WRAmon-Ra St. BrownIsaac TeSlaa--
WRJameson WilliamsDominic Lovett--
WRKalif Raymond---
TESam LaPortaBrock WrightShane ZylstraKenny Yeboah IR
LTTaylor DeckerGiovanni ManuJustin Herron IR-
LGChristian MahoganyMiles Frazier O--
CGraham GlasgowKingsley Eguakun--
RGTate RatledgeKayode AwosikaColby Sorsdal IR-
RTPenei SewellJamarco Jones IR--
Ad

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEAidan HutchinsonAl-Quadin MuhammadTyrus Wheat-
LDTTyleik WilliamsMekhi WingoAlim McNeill OLevi Onwuzurike O
RDTDJ ReaderRoy LopezPat O'ConnorChris Smith
RDEMarcus DavenportTyler LacyJosh Paschal O-
WLBAlex AnzaloneGrant StuardTrevor Nowaske OMalcolm Rodriguez O
MLBJack CampbellZach Cunningham--
SLBDerrick BarnesAnthony PittmanEzekiel Turner IR-
LCBTerrion ArnoldKhalil Dorsey--
SSBrian BranchThomas HarperDan Jackson IR-
FSKerby JosephDaniel Thomas--
RCBD.J. ReedRock Ya-SinEnnis Rakestraw Jr. IR-
NBAmik RobertsonAvonte Maddox--
Ad

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Bates---
PJack Fox---
HJack Fox---
PRKalif Raymond---
KRGrant StuardCraig Reynolds--
LSHogan Hatten---
Ad

How to watch Packers vs. Lions? TV channel and live stream details for Week 1 game

The Packers vs. Lions clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the game on Paramount+ or Fubo.

Fans in Detroit can watch the matchup on WWJ (channel 62), while locals in Green Bay can tune in on WFRV (channel 5).

Ad

Here are some key details for the Packers vs. Lions Week 1 matchup:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS, WWJ (channel 62) for locals in Detroit and WFRV (channel 5) for locals in Green Bay
  • Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo
  • Venue: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications