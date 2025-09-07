Packers vs. Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers will square off against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The contest will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ahead of the Packers vs. Lions game, here's a look at the projected starting lineups for both teams.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup for Week 1

Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

Position Starter QB Jordan Love RB Josh Jacobs WR Jayden Reed WR Matthew Golden WR Romeo Doubs TE Tucker Kraft LT Rasheed Walker LG Aaron Banks C Elgton Jenkins RG Sean Rhyan RT Zach Tom

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

Position Starter LDE Rashan Gary LDT Colby Wooden RDT Devonte Wyatt RDE Micah Parsons WLB Edgerrin Cooper MLB Quay Walker SLB Isaiah McDuffie LCB Keisean Nixon SS Evan Williams FS Xavier McKinney RCB Nate Hobbs NB Javon Bullard

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

Position Starter PK Brandon McManus P Daniel Whelan H Daniel Whelan PR Jayden Reed KR Keisean Nixon LS Matt Orzech

Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Packers:

Position Starter QB Jared Goff RB Jahmyr Gibbs WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Jameson Williams WR Kalif Raymond TE Sam LaPorta LT Taylor Decker LG Christian Mahogany C Graham Glasgow RG Tate Ratledge RT Penei Sewell

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Packers:

Position Starter LDE Aidan Hutchinson LDT Tyleik Williams RDT DJ Reader RDE Marcus Davenport WLB Alex Anzalone MLB Jack Campbell SLB Derrick Barnes LCB Terrion Arnold SS Brian Branch FS Kerby Joseph RCB D.J. Reed NB Amik Robertson

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Packers:

Position Starter PK Jake Bates P Jack Fox H Jack Fox PR Kalif Raymond KR Grant Stuard LS Hogan Hatten

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions depth chart

Green Bay Packers depth chart

Here's a look at the Green Bay Packers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jordan Love Malik Willis - - RB Josh Jacobs Emanuel Wilson Chris Brooks MarShawn Lloyd IR WR Jayden Reed Q Dontayvion Wicks Q Christian Watson O - WR Matthew Golden Savion Williams Q - - WR Romeo Doubs Malik Heath - - TE Tucker Kraft Luke Musgrave John FitzPatrick Ben Sims LT Rasheed Walker Jordan Morgan John Williams O - LG Aaron Banks Donovan Jennings - - C Elgton Jenkins Sean Rhyan Jacob Monk IR - RG Sean Rhyan Darian Kinnard Travis Glover IR - RT Zach Tom Anthony Belton - -

Here's a look at the Green Bay Packers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Rashan Gary Lukas Van Ness Brenton Cox Jr. - LDT Colby Wooden Nazir Stackhouse - - RDT Devonte Wyatt Karl Brooks Warren Brinson - RDE Micah Parsons Q Kingsley Enagbare Barryn Sorrell Q Collin Oliver O WLB Edgerrin Cooper Nick Niemann - - MLB Quay Walker - - - SLB Isaiah McDuffie Ty'Ron Hopper - - LCB Keisean Nixon Kamal Hadden Micah Robinson - SS Evan Williams Zayne Anderson Q - - FS Xavier McKinney Kitan Oladapo - - RCB Nate Hobbs Q Bo Melton - - NB Javon Bullard Carrington Valentine - -

Here's a look at the Green Bay Packers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Brandon McManus - - - P Daniel Whelan - - - H Daniel Whelan - - - PR Jayden Reed Q Matthew Golden Keisean Nixon - KR Keisean Nixon Bo Melton - - LS Matt Orzech - - -

Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jared Goff Kyle Allen - - RB Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery Craig Reynolds Sione Vaki O WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Isaac TeSlaa - - WR Jameson Williams Dominic Lovett - - WR Kalif Raymond - - - TE Sam LaPorta Brock Wright Shane Zylstra Kenny Yeboah IR LT Taylor Decker Giovanni Manu Justin Herron IR - LG Christian Mahogany Miles Frazier O - - C Graham Glasgow Kingsley Eguakun - - RG Tate Ratledge Kayode Awosika Colby Sorsdal IR - RT Penei Sewell Jamarco Jones IR - -

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Aidan Hutchinson Al-Quadin Muhammad Tyrus Wheat - LDT Tyleik Williams Mekhi Wingo Alim McNeill O Levi Onwuzurike O RDT DJ Reader Roy Lopez Pat O'Connor Chris Smith RDE Marcus Davenport Tyler Lacy Josh Paschal O - WLB Alex Anzalone Grant Stuard Trevor Nowaske O Malcolm Rodriguez O MLB Jack Campbell Zach Cunningham - - SLB Derrick Barnes Anthony Pittman Ezekiel Turner IR - LCB Terrion Arnold Khalil Dorsey - - SS Brian Branch Thomas Harper Dan Jackson IR - FS Kerby Joseph Daniel Thomas - - RCB D.J. Reed Rock Ya-Sin Ennis Rakestraw Jr. IR - NB Amik Robertson Avonte Maddox - -

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Bates - - - P Jack Fox - - - H Jack Fox - - - PR Kalif Raymond - - - KR Grant Stuard Craig Reynolds - - LS Hogan Hatten - - -

How to watch Packers vs. Lions? TV channel and live stream details for Week 1 game

The Packers vs. Lions clash will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the game on Paramount+ or Fubo.

Fans in Detroit can watch the matchup on WWJ (channel 62), while locals in Green Bay can tune in on WFRV (channel 5).

Here are some key details for the Packers vs. Lions Week 1 matchup:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, WWJ (channel 62) for locals in Detroit and WFRV (channel 5) for locals in Green Bay

Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo

Venue: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

