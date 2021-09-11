Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th, 4:25 PM ET | NFL Week 1

In their NFL season's first game, the Green Bay Packers face the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans this Sunday, September 12th, at 4:25 PM ET.

Match Details

Fixture – Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints | 2021 NFL Week 1.

Date & Time – Sunday, September 12th, 4:25 PM ET.

Venue – EverBank Field.

Green Bay Packers Preview

After a turbulent offseason where Packers fans held their breaths about the Aaron Rodgers situation, the Packers want to smooth things out with a win in the season opener.

Key Player – Aaron Rodgers

There's a reason why the Packers' fans were so apprehensive about the QB situation. Aaron Rodgers is a one-of-a-kind quarterback. The three-time MVP, including last season, is the type of player that can change an awful team into a winning one. At his best, Rodgers is almost unbeatable.

Green Bay Packers Predicted Lineup

QB – Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love.

RB – Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Kylin Hill.

WR – Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Malik Taylor.

TE – Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney.

OL – Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Billy Turner, Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Jake Hanson, Jon Runyan, Dennis Kelly, David Bakhtiari.

DL – Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke, Tyler Lancaster, TJ Slaton, Jack Heflin.

LB – Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Za'Darius Smith, Rashan Gary, Ty Summers, Oren Burks, Jonathan Garvin, Chauncey Rivers, Isaiah McDuffie, Randy Ramsey.

CB – Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Isaac Yiadom.

S – Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Henry Black, Will Redmond.

K – Mason Crosby.

P – Corey Bojorquez.

KR – Kylin Hill, Amari Rodgers, Chandon Sullivan.

PR – Amari Rodgers, Randall Cobb.

New Orleans Saints Preview

For the first time since 2006, the Saints enter the season with more doubts than answers. After 16 years, coach Sean Payton can't count on Drew Brees. The veteran and future Hall of Fame quarterback retired this offseason, leaving the Saints with many questions and few answers.

Key Player – Sean Payton

Okay, Payton isn't a player. However, the key to a Saints' winning season lay in Payton's hands. Last year, when Brees couldn't play because of an injury, the coach won a game with Taysom Hill under center. Payton did what seemed impossible, possible. If game-in and game-out Payton pulls rabbits out of the hat, the Saints can compete.

New Orleans Saints Predicted Lineup

QB – Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Ian Book.

RB – Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington.

WR – Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Deonte Harris, Chris Hogan, Ty Montgomery, Tre'Quan Smith, Michael Thomas.

TE – Adam Trautman, Garrett Griffin, Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett.

OL – Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Calvin Throckmorton, Will Clapp, Calvin Throckmorton, Landon Young, Ethan Greenidge.

DL – Cameron Jordan, Christian Ringo, Malcolm Roach, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Montravius Adams, Shy Tuttle, Carl Granderson, Jalen Dalton, David Onyemata, Payton Turner.

LB – Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis, Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun, Chase Hansen, Pete Werner, Andrew Dowell.

CB – Bradley Roby, Marshon Lattimore, Desmond Trufant, Paulson Adebo, Ken Crawley, Brian Poole.

S – Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, CJ Gardner-Johnson, PJ Williams, JT Gray, Jeff Heath.

K – Wil Lutz.

P – Blake Gillikin.

KR – Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway.

PR – Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway.

Packers vs Saints Match Prediction

Also Read

The Packers are very favorites for this game. Not only is it impossible to know how the Saints will play without Drew Brees and with Jameis Winston under center, but also because of Aaron Rodgers. The difference between QBs is too big. Anything other than a Packers win would be a shock.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar