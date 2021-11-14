Packers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

Lambeau Field will be at its rocking best when the Green Bay Packers welcome the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 10 clash on Sunday.

Both teams will be boosted by the return of their franchise stars in this game. Aaron Rodgers has cleared COVID protocols and has officially been activated. At the same time, Russell Wilson has miraculously recovered from his finger injury weeks ahead of schedule and will also take the field on Sunday.

The Packers surrendered their seven-game win streak in Rodgers' absence in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Green Bay's defense did a commendable job to keep their team in the game, but the offense, crippled by Rodgers' absence, couldn't do enough to get them over the line.

The Seahawks arrested their three-game slump in Week 8 with a convincing 31-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Wilson now back in the starting lineup, the team will look to get over the .500 mark and then push for a wild card spot.

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks betting odds

Spreads

Green Bay Packers: -3.5 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Green Bay Packers: -200

Seattle Seahawks: +170

Totals

Green Bay Packers: U49.5 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks: O49.5 (-110)

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks betting picks

Aaron Rodgers does not have much belief in the COVID vaccine, but that's no reason not to believe he'll torch the Seahawks defense on Sunday. Having missed almost the entire week, Rodgers may not throw the ball much, so take the under for his passing yards stat line.

"Let Russ Cook" is what Seahawks fans have been demanding for several years, but with the quarterback just returning from a gruesome finger injury in his throwing, expect him not to throw the ball much either. Take the under for Wilson's passing yards as well.

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks key injuries

Green Bay Packers

DL Kenny Clark (Back): Questionable

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (Ankle): Questionable

OT David Bakhtiari (Knee): Doubtful

Seattle Seahawks

FS Marquis Blair (Knee): Out

DB Blessuan Austin (Non-Injury Related): Out

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks head-to-head

The two teams have met 23 times in the NFL. The Packers hold a 14-9 head-to-head series lead over the Seahawks.

The two last met in 2020, when Green Bay won 28-23.

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction

The Packers' defense is more than equipped to deal with what the Seahawks' offense throws at them. The same can't be said about Seattle's defense.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Packers win by more than seven points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar