Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17 Sunday Night Football 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings:
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report for Sunday Night Football
Green Bay Packers injury report
Minnesota Vikings injury report
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings starting lineup for Sunday Night Football
Green Bay Packers
QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - Yosh Yijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly
DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jack Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez
Minnesota Vikings
QB - Sean Mannion | RB - Dalvin Cook | WR - Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Dede Westbrook | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Olisaemeka Udoh, Garrett Bradbury, Brian O'Neill
Also ReadArticle Continues below
DL - DJ Wonnum, Armon Watts, Dalvin Tomlinson, Tashawn Bower | LB - Chazz Surratt, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry