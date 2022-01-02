Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17 Sunday Night Football 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings:

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report for Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Out David Bakhtiari T Knee Out Billy Turner G/T Knee Out Tyler Lancaster DL Back Questionable

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Michael Pierce DT Illness Out Cameron Dantzler CB Calf Doubtful Chazz Surratt LB Illness Questionable Tyler Conklin TE Hamstring Questionable

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings starting lineup for Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - Yosh Yijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jack Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Sean Mannion | RB - Dalvin Cook | WR - Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Dede Westbrook | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Olisaemeka Udoh, Garrett Bradbury, Brian O'Neill

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - DJ Wonnum, Armon Watts, Dalvin Tomlinson, Tashawn Bower | LB - Chazz Surratt, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar