Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17 Sunday Night Football 

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Jan 02, 2022 07:59 PM IST
Preview

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings:

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report for Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Jaire AlexanderCBShoulderOut
David BakhtiariTKneeOut
Billy TurnerG/TKneeOut
Tyler LancasterDLBackQuestionable

Minnesota Vikings injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Michael PierceDTIllnessOut
Cameron DantzlerCBCalfDoubtful
Chazz SurrattLBIllnessQuestionable
Tyler ConklinTEHamstringQuestionable

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings starting lineup for Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - Yosh Yijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Jack Heflin | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Sean Mannion | RB - Dalvin Cook | WR - Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Dede Westbrook | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Olisaemeka Udoh, Garrett Bradbury, Brian O'Neill

Also ReadArticle Continues below

DL - DJ Wonnum, Armon Watts, Dalvin Tomlinson, Tashawn Bower | LB - Chazz Surratt, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
