Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction, odds and picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

NFC North rivals the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Packers are coming off an incredible defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Green Bay's defense pitched a perfect game last week, blanking Russell Wilson for the first time in his career. Aaron Rodgers returned to the lineup after missing the Week 10 clash due to COVID-19 and looked slightly rusty.

The Vikings ended their two-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had a great outing, throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Minnesota's defense limited Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to just 195 yards passing in a much-needed win.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings match details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings betting odds

Spreads

Green Bay Packers: -1.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Green Bay Packers: -125

Minnesota Vikings: +105

Totals

Green Bay Packers: U47.0 (-115)

Minnesota Vikings: O47.0 (-105)

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings betting picks

Aaron Rodgers returned last week after missing the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning Super Bowl MVP will be keen to make a statement against a divisional rival after a sluggish outing last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Expect Rodgers to throw for over 275 yards passing and two touchdowns on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings key injuries

Green Bay Packers injuries

The Packers will be without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and running back Aaron Jones (knee). Linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) are questionable to play on Sunday.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) did not practice the entire week and is a significant doubt to play on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings injuries

The Vikings have listed only one player as out for the game on Sunday: Guard Wyatt Davis (ankle). Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has a groin issue and is questionable to play on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings head-to-head

The Packers and Vikings have faced each other 121 times in the NFL. Green Bay holds a 63-55-3 lead in the all-time head-to-head series between the two teams.

The Packers did lose the last game between the two teams. Since 2014, Green Bay has won seven games against the Vikings and lost six, with one match finishing in a tie.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction

The Packers' defense is one of the most underrated units in the league. They have stifled some outstanding offenses all season long without getting much credit. They will have another dominant showing against the Vikings, while Rodgers and co. will score enough points to put the Vikings away.

Prediction: The Packers win by one score.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar